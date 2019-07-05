Alithya Group Inc. (ALYA) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Information Technology Services company, Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.78% of Alithya Group Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.32% of all Information Technology Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Alithya Group Inc. has 19.89% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 10.32% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Alithya Group Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alithya Group Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 10.54% 48.70% 10.57%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Alithya Group Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Alithya Group Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 313.33M 2.97B 39.36

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Alithya Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alithya Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.25 1.57 2.58 2.62

The potential upside of the rivals is 52.84%. Alithya Group Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Alithya Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alithya Group Inc. -3.79% -5.57% 7.77% -30.52% -12.26% 29.79% Industry Average 2.51% 13.75% 21.07% 25.99% 32.53% 44.35%

For the past year Alithya Group Inc. has weaker performance than Alithya Group Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

Alithya Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Alithya Group Inc.’s peers beat Alithya Group Inc.