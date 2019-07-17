Alithya Group Inc. (ALYA) and Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Contrasting side by side

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) and Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) compete against each other in the Information Technology Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alithya Group Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.24 0.00 Atlassian Corporation Plc 113 29.65 N/A -1.80 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Alithya Group Inc. and Atlassian Corporation Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Alithya Group Inc. and Atlassian Corporation Plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alithya Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Atlassian Corporation Plc 0.00% -54.4% -16.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Alithya Group Inc. and Atlassian Corporation Plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alithya Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atlassian Corporation Plc 0 2 4 2.67

Competitively the average target price of Atlassian Corporation Plc is $132, which is potential -3.76% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alithya Group Inc. and Atlassian Corporation Plc are owned by institutional investors at 49.78% and 85.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 19.89% of Alithya Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.11% of Atlassian Corporation Plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alithya Group Inc. -3.79% -5.57% 7.77% -30.52% -12.26% 29.79% Atlassian Corporation Plc 7.6% 10.16% 19.79% 72.03% 101.79% 41.69%

For the past year Alithya Group Inc. was less bullish than Atlassian Corporation Plc.

Summary

Atlassian Corporation Plc beats Alithya Group Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides team collaboration and productivity software solutions worldwide. It offers project tracking, content creation and sharing, real-time communication, and service management products to large and small organizations. The companyÂ’s products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; HipChat that provides teams a way to communicate in real-time and share ideas, updates, codes, and files; Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams; Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and JIRA Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT help desks, and legal and HR teams. It also offers other tools for software developers, such as FishEye, Clover, Crowd, Crucible, Bamboo, SourceTree, and StatusPage. Atlassian Corporation Plc was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.