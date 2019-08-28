Alio Gold Inc. (ALO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Both Alio Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) and Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) compete on a level playing field in the Gold industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alio Gold Inc. 1 0.54 N/A -0.20 0.00 Gold Fields Limited 5 1.90 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alio Gold Inc. and Gold Fields Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alio Gold Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gold Fields Limited 0.00% -11.7% -5.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alio Gold Inc. and Gold Fields Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.93% and 50.1%. About 4.22% of Alio Gold Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 64.9% of Gold Fields Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alio Gold Inc. -10.3% 8.22% 18.68% -1.42% -39.77% -1.76% Gold Fields Limited -9.17% -0.39% 36.49% 25.31% 37.23% 43.47%

For the past year Alio Gold Inc. had bearish trend while Gold Fields Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Gold Fields Limited beats Alio Gold Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Alio Gold Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100 % interest in the Ana Paula Property in Guerrero, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Timmins Gold Corp. and changed its name to Alio Gold Inc. in May 2017. Alio Gold Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It holds interests in seven operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces. The company also holds copper mineral reserves totaling 764 million pounds and mineral resources totaling 4,881 million pounds. Gold Fields Limited was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.