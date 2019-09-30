Alio Gold Inc. (ALO) and Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) Contrasting side by side

Alio Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) and Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) compete against each other in the Gold sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alio Gold Inc. 1 0.00 81.73M -0.20 0.00 Newmont Goldcorp Corporation 39 3.27 816.61M 0.51 72.17

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Alio Gold Inc. and Newmont Goldcorp Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Alio Gold Inc. and Newmont Goldcorp Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alio Gold Inc. 11,558,478,291.61% 0% 0% Newmont Goldcorp Corporation 2,086,382,217.68% -0.6% -0.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Alio Gold Inc. and Newmont Goldcorp Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alio Gold Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Newmont Goldcorp Corporation 0 4 3 2.43

Competitively Newmont Goldcorp Corporation has a consensus price target of $43.01, with potential upside of 12.01%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31.93% of Alio Gold Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.7% of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 4.22% of Alio Gold Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alio Gold Inc. -10.3% 8.22% 18.68% -1.42% -39.77% -1.76% Newmont Goldcorp Corporation -7.07% -3.67% 20.45% 11.04% 1.91% 8.03%

For the past year Alio Gold Inc. has -1.76% weaker performance while Newmont Goldcorp Corporation has 8.03% stronger performance.

Summary

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors Alio Gold Inc.

Alio Gold Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100 % interest in the Ana Paula Property in Guerrero, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Timmins Gold Corp. and changed its name to Alio Gold Inc. in May 2017. Alio Gold Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold. It also explores for silver and copper properties. The companyÂ’s operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Indonesia, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2016, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.