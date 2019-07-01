Alio Gold Inc. (ALO) and International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Comparison side by side

Alio Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) and International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) have been rivals in the Gold for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alio Gold Inc. 1 0.56 N/A -0.20 0.00 International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Alio Gold Inc. and International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alio Gold Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. 0.00% -6.3% -6.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alio Gold Inc. and International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 31.93% and 25.8% respectively. Insiders owned 4.22% of Alio Gold Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 23.9% of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alio Gold Inc. -9.81% -19.77% -29.11% -19.39% -70.36% -32.25% International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. -3.75% -3.14% -23.13% 11.33% -29.85% -11.07%

For the past year International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has weaker performance than Alio Gold Inc.

Summary

Alio Gold Inc. beats International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Alio Gold Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100 % interest in the Ana Paula Property in Guerrero, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Timmins Gold Corp. and changed its name to Alio Gold Inc. in May 2017. Alio Gold Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.