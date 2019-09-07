Alio Gold Inc. (ALO) and Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) Comparing side by side

Alio Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) and Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO), both competing one another are Gold companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alio Gold Inc. 1 0.52 N/A -0.20 0.00 Eldorado Gold Corporation 6 3.24 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alio Gold Inc. and Eldorado Gold Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alio Gold Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eldorado Gold Corporation 0.00% -11.6% -8.3%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Alio Gold Inc. and Eldorado Gold Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alio Gold Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eldorado Gold Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Eldorado Gold Corporation’s potential downside is -34.78% and its average price target is $6.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.93% of Alio Gold Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.8% of Eldorado Gold Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 4.22% of Alio Gold Inc. shares. Comparatively, Eldorado Gold Corporation has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alio Gold Inc. -10.3% 8.22% 18.68% -1.42% -39.77% -1.76% Eldorado Gold Corporation -1.28% 32.99% 87.35% 161.9% 43.93% 167.36%

For the past year Alio Gold Inc. had bearish trend while Eldorado Gold Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Eldorado Gold Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Alio Gold Inc.

Alio Gold Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100 % interest in the Ana Paula Property in Guerrero, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Timmins Gold Corp. and changed its name to Alio Gold Inc. in May 2017. Alio Gold Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company also explores for iron, silver, lead, and zinc. It holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; 95% interests in Olympias and Skouries, and 100% interests in Perama Hill gold projects in Greece; 81% interests in Certej gold project in Romania; 100% interests in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil; 95% interests in Stratoni lead and zinc mines in Greece; and 100% interests in Vila Nova iron ore mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.