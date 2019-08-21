Alio Gold Inc. (ALO) and Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) Comparison side by side

Alio Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) and Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD), both competing one another are Gold companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alio Gold Inc. 1 0.56 N/A -0.20 0.00 Barrick Gold Corporation 14 4.13 N/A -1.40 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alio Gold Inc. and Barrick Gold Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alio Gold Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Barrick Gold Corporation 0.00% -15.4% -6.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alio Gold Inc. and Barrick Gold Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 31.93% and 72.1% respectively. Alio Gold Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.22%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Barrick Gold Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alio Gold Inc. -10.3% 8.22% 18.68% -1.42% -39.77% -1.76% Barrick Gold Corporation -6.28% 8.47% 29.15% 24.6% 45.83% 20.09%

For the past year Alio Gold Inc. had bearish trend while Barrick Gold Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Barrick Gold Corporation beats Alio Gold Inc.

Alio Gold Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100 % interest in the Ana Paula Property in Guerrero, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Timmins Gold Corp. and changed its name to Alio Gold Inc. in May 2017. Alio Gold Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

