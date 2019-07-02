Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

We are contrasting Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) and Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Drug Manufacturers – Major companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimera Sciences Inc. 1 1.27 N/A 0.39 2.41 Novartis AG 82 3.94 N/A 5.31 15.35

In table 1 we can see Alimera Sciences Inc. and Novartis AG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Novartis AG appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Alimera Sciences Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Alimera Sciences Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novartis AG, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimera Sciences Inc. 0.00% -35.8% 29.5% Novartis AG 0.00% 17.6% 8.7%

Volatility & Risk

Alimera Sciences Inc.’s 2.16 beta indicates that its volatility is 116.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Novartis AG is 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.67 beta.

Liquidity

Alimera Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.4 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Novartis AG are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. Alimera Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novartis AG.

Analyst Recommendations

Alimera Sciences Inc. and Novartis AG Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimera Sciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Novartis AG 0 0 0 0.00

$3.03 is Alimera Sciences Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 236.67%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.9% of Alimera Sciences Inc. shares and 11.8% of Novartis AG shares. About 1.5% of Alimera Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.3% of Novartis AG’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alimera Sciences Inc. -0.11% -7.94% -16.16% -13.06% 14.51% 30.76% Novartis AG -0.39% 0.73% 2.49% 2.05% 16.23% 6.1%

For the past year Alimera Sciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Novartis AG.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Novartis AG beats Alimera Sciences Inc.

Alimera Sciences, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness. Its ILUVIEN is inserted in the back of the patientÂ’s eye in a non-surgical procedure, which allows for a self-sealing wound by delivering a continuous microdose of the non-proprietary corticosteroid fluocinolone acetonide in the eye. The company has an agreement with pSivida US, Inc. for the development and sale of ILUVIEN, and a delivery device to deliver other corticosteroids to the back of the eye for the treatment and prevention of eye diseases in humans other than uveitis or to treat DME. Alimera Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segments also franchises ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and other medicines, as well as cell and gene therapies. The Sandoz segment offers active ingredients and finished dosage forms of pharmaceuticals for dermatology, respiratory and ophthalmic, cardiovascular, metabolism, central nervous system, pain, gastrointestinal, and hormonal therapies; active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates primarily antibiotics; protein or other biotechnology-based products; and cytotoxic products for the hospital markets, as well as biotechnology manufacturing services to other companies. The Alcon segment offers eye care products, including ophthalmic surgical equipment, instruments, disposable products, and intraocular lenses for use in surgical procedures to treat cataracts, vitreoretinal conditions, glaucoma, and refractive errors; and contact lenses and lens care products. The company has collaboration and licensing agreements with Xencor for the development of bispecific antibodies for treating cancer; and Surface Oncology to access four pre-clinical programs in immuno-oncology. It also has collaboration and licensing agreements with Intellia Therapeutics for the discovery and development of new medicines using CRISPR genome editing technology; and Caribou Biosciences for the development of drug discovery tools. In addition, the company has a clinical research collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to investigate Opdivo (nivolumab) and Opdivo + Yervoy (ipilimumab) regimen in combination with Mekinist as a treatment option for metastatic colorectal cancer. Novartis AG was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.