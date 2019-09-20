Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Both Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) and Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) are Drug Manufacturers – Major companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimera Sciences Inc. 1 0.66 N/A 0.39 1.26 Heron Therapeutics Inc. 20 13.79 N/A -2.47 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) and Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimera Sciences Inc. 0.00% -72.6% 50.6% Heron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -40.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.01 shows that Alimera Sciences Inc. is 101.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Heron Therapeutics Inc. is 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.46 beta.

Liquidity

Alimera Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and has 4.1 Quick Ratio. Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alimera Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Alimera Sciences Inc. and Heron Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimera Sciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Heron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$3.03 is Alimera Sciences Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 546.74%. Heron Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $40 consensus target price and a 98.12% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Alimera Sciences Inc. looks more robust than Heron Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alimera Sciences Inc. and Heron Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 1.5% of Alimera Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.13% of Heron Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alimera Sciences Inc. -43.35% -45.56% -47.33% -42.35% -55.86% -31.76% Heron Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -7.92% -1.75% -35.36% -51.22% -32.77%

For the past year Alimera Sciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Heron Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Alimera Sciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Heron Therapeutics Inc.

Alimera Sciences, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness. Its ILUVIEN is inserted in the back of the patientÂ’s eye in a non-surgical procedure, which allows for a self-sealing wound by delivering a continuous microdose of the non-proprietary corticosteroid fluocinolone acetonide in the eye. The company has an agreement with pSivida US, Inc. for the development and sale of ILUVIEN, and a delivery device to deliver other corticosteroids to the back of the eye for the treatment and prevention of eye diseases in humans other than uveitis or to treat DME. Alimera Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The companyÂ’s product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single subcutaneous injection. It offers SUSTOL (granisetron) extended-release injection for the prevention of acute and delayed chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) associated with moderately emetogenic chemotherapy, or anthracycline and cyclophosphamide combination chemotherapy regimens. The company is also developing CINVANTI (HTX-019), a neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist for the prevention of CINV; and HTX-011, which is in Phase II clinical development for the prevention of post-operative pain. The company was formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Heron Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2014. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.