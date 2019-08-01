Alimera Sciences, Inc. (ALIM) Reaches $0.50 Yearly Low; Scotia Capital Cut D R Horton (DHI) Position By $443,579

The stock of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.48 target or 4.00% below today’s $0.50 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $35.51M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. If the $0.48 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.42 million less. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.0101 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5001. About 73,438 shares traded. Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) has declined 55.86% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ALIM News: 24/04/2018 – Alimera Sciences Short-Interest Ratio Rises 82% to 9 Days; 31/05/2018 – Alimera Sciences Announces the Reimbursement of ILUVIEN in Spain; 31/05/2018 – Alimera Sciences Announces the Reimbursement of ILUVIEN® in Spain; 21/04/2018 DJ Alimera Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALIM)

Scotia Capital Inc decreased D R Horton Inc (DHI) stake by 46.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scotia Capital Inc sold 10,819 shares as D R Horton Inc (DHI)’s stock rose 3.56%. The Scotia Capital Inc holds 12,268 shares with $507,000 value, down from 23,087 last quarter. D R Horton Inc now has $17.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $46.32. About 358,382 shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ DR Horton Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHI); 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Increasing FY18 Guidance for Consolidated Pre-Tax Profit Margin to 12.1%-12.3%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $120,589 activity. $120,589 worth of stock was sold by Hewatt Michael W on Tuesday, February 12.

Scotia Capital Inc increased Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) stake by 86,487 shares to 284,200 valued at $58.40M in 2019Q1. It also upped Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) stake by 27,110 shares and now owns 130,841 shares. Restaurant Brands Intl Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4.

Among 6 analysts covering D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. D.R. Horton had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. The stock of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Buckingham Research. Susquehanna downgraded D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) on Wednesday, April 17 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform” on Tuesday, April 9. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James on Thursday, February 14 to “Market Perform”. BTIG Research maintained D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) rating on Monday, March 25. BTIG Research has “Buy” rating and $53 target. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $41 target in Friday, March 15 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Alimera Sciences, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $35.51 million. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. It has a 1.65 P/E ratio. The firm offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema , which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

Among 2 analysts covering Alimera (NASDAQ:ALIM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alimera has $3.05 highest and $2 lowest target. $3.03’s average target is 505.88% above currents $0.5001 stock price. Alimera had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, March 25. H.C. Wainwright maintained Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) rating on Wednesday, February 20. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $2 target. H.C. Wainwright maintained Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. H.C. Wainwright maintained Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) rating on Thursday, March 7. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $2.75 target.