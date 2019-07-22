Alimera Sciences, Inc. (ALIM) EPS Estimated At $-0.04; Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN) Sellers Increased By 5.65% Their Shorts

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) had an increase of 5.65% in short interest. ALPN’s SI was 31,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.65% from 30,100 shares previously. With 16,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s short sellers to cover ALPN’s short positions. The stock increased 2.61% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.72. About 10,277 shares traded or 15.05% up from the average. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) has declined 26.79% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ALPN News: 25/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 19km E of Sutton-Alpine, Alaska; 20/03/2018 – ALPINE TOTAL DYNAMIC DIVIDEND FUND (NYSE: AOD), ALPINE GLOBAL DYNAMIC DIVIDEND FUND (NYSE: AGD) and ALPINE GLOBAL PREMIER PROPERTIES FUND (NYSE: AWP) ANNOUNCE SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL OF NEW ADVISORY…; 30/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.3 – 73km NNE of Sutton-Alpine, Alaska; 17/04/2018 – Alpine Immune Sciences Announces Preclinical Data Demonstrating ALPN-202 Eliminates Tumors in Murine Cancer Model; 29/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.1 – 41km ESE of Sutton-Alpine, Alaska; 09/03/2018 – Oasis Plans to Submit Proposals for Alpine Electronics’ Annual General Meeting; 09/03/2018 – USGS: M 2.3 – 58km NNE of Sutton-Alpine, Alaska; 29/03/2018 – Federal Register: Notice of Availability of the Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement for the Alpine Satellite; 10/03/2018 – Alpine skiing-Shiffrin wins slalom World Cup title; 08/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 22km N of Sutton-Alpine, Alaska

Analysts expect Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) to report $-0.04 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter's $-0.06 EPS. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, Alimera Sciences, Inc.'s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8701. About 35,749 shares traded. Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) has risen 14.51% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.08% the S&P500.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. The company has market cap of $87.66 million. The Company’s lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer.

Among 2 analysts covering Alimera (NASDAQ:ALIM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alimera had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Friday, June 21. H.C. Wainwright maintained Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) rating on Wednesday, February 20. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $2 target. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright.

Alimera Sciences, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $61.78 million. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. It has a 2.73 P/E ratio. The firm offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema , which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold Alimera Sciences, Inc. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 29.22 million shares or 1.84% more from 28.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Armistice Capital Ltd stated it has 0.4% in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM). Cambridge Invest Research Inc accumulated 18,100 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 25,594 shares or 0% of the stock. 628 were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited Company. Eqis Capital Management stated it has 12,307 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM). Charles Schwab holds 0% of its portfolio in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) for 39,406 shares. Avoro Cap Limited Co holds 0.29% or 6.24M shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 146,741 shares. B Riley Wealth has 0.03% invested in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM). Knott David M stated it has 402,901 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM). 11,150 are held by Livingston Grp Inc Asset (Operating As Southport Management). Bridgeway Cap Management holds 589,825 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0% in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM).

