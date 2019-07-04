Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) and Retrophin Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) Comparison side by side

Since Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) and Retrophin Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) are part of the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimera Sciences Inc. 1 1.25 N/A 0.39 2.41 Retrophin Inc. 21 5.26 N/A -3.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alimera Sciences Inc. and Retrophin Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) and Retrophin Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimera Sciences Inc. 0.00% -35.8% 29.5% Retrophin Inc. 0.00% -41.4% -19.4%

Risk and Volatility

Alimera Sciences Inc. has a beta of 2.16 and its 116.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Retrophin Inc.’s beta is 0.92 which is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alimera Sciences Inc. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, Retrophin Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.5. Retrophin Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alimera Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Alimera Sciences Inc. and Retrophin Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimera Sciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Retrophin Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Alimera Sciences Inc. has an average price target of $3.03, and a 242.37% upside potential. Retrophin Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $36 consensus price target and a 71.43% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Alimera Sciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Retrophin Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alimera Sciences Inc. and Retrophin Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.9% and 0%. Alimera Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Retrophin Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alimera Sciences Inc. -0.11% -7.94% -16.16% -13.06% 14.51% 30.76% Retrophin Inc. 3.51% -14.86% -13.39% -27.94% -30.48% -17.94%

For the past year Alimera Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Retrophin Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Alimera Sciences Inc. beats Retrophin Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Alimera Sciences, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness. Its ILUVIEN is inserted in the back of the patientÂ’s eye in a non-surgical procedure, which allows for a self-sealing wound by delivering a continuous microdose of the non-proprietary corticosteroid fluocinolone acetonide in the eye. The company has an agreement with pSivida US, Inc. for the development and sale of ILUVIEN, and a delivery device to deliver other corticosteroids to the back of the eye for the treatment and prevention of eye diseases in humans other than uveitis or to treat DME. Alimera Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Retrophin, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of serious or rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria. The companyÂ’s product candidates consist of Sparsentan, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis; Fosmetpantotenate, a novel small molecule that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration; Tetracosactide Zinc (RE-034), a synthetic hormone analog that is in preclinical stage; and Liquid Ursodeoxycholic Acid, a liquid formulation of ursodeoxycholic acid, which is in preclinical stage to treat primary biliary cholangitis. Retrophin, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.