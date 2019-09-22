Align Technology (Put) (ALGN) Position Has Increased by Capstone Investment Advisors Llc; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Webster Bank Has Boosted Its Holding by $629,592

Webster Bank increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 5,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 140,284 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.68 million, up from 134,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 22.08M shares traded or 89.40% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY – ON MAY 18 ENTERED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BARCLAYS CAPITAL, BNY MELLON CAPITAL MARKETS AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES; 06/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $120; 21/03/2018 – Rising Chance of 4 Hikes This Year Says JPMorgan Strategist (Video); 10/05/2018 – MOVES-Jessica Matthews to head JP Morgan Private Bank’s new offering; 02/04/2018 – SANTOS – HARBOUR INDICATED THAT FUNDING FOR TRANSACTION IS TO BE PROVIDED IN FORM OF US$7.75BN OF DEBT UNDERWRITTEN BY J.P. MORGAN AND MORGAN STANLEY; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – ON MARCH 23, ENTERED INTO RESIGNATION & APPOINTMENT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS RESIGNING ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT; 13/03/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett have even joined the health-care space; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-2; Presale Issued; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan Jury Loss Could Get Much Smaller — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan to take majority stake in China JV

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (Put) (ALGN) by 354% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 17,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The hedge fund held 22,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.21M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $6.18 during the last trading session, reaching $186.54. About 2.80 million shares traded or 99.64% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens lnvisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 04/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS INVISALIGN® PRODUCT PORTFOLIO WITH NEW OPTIONS AND GREATER FLEXIBILITY TO TREAT A BROADER RANGE OF PATIENTS; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q EPS $1.17; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO ALLOW IT TO HAVE A RIGHT TO REPURCHASE CO’S SDC FINANCIAL MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS FOR PRICE OF CO’S CURRENT CAPITAL ACCOUNT BALANCE; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management Buys 3.4% Position in Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – QTRLY SHR $1.17; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces lnvisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element Intraoral Scanner

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $13.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restoration Hardware Hldgs I by 500,000 shares to 20.00M shares, valued at $23.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abiomed Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 7,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,200 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity. $206,921 worth of stock was bought by Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ALGN shares while 160 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 67.58 million shares or 6.33% more from 63.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Kepos LP has 0.19% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 6,898 shares. Netherlands-based Shell Asset has invested 0.04% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). 130 are owned by Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. Gotham Asset Limited Com invested 0.1% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Sei holds 0.08% or 88,431 shares. 453 were accumulated by Whittier. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.07% or 6,000 shares. 6,758 were reported by Profund Advisors Ltd. 352,152 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Moreover, Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc has 0.04% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 834 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments Incorporated holds 0% or 34 shares. 60,779 were accumulated by Chevy Chase. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding Incorporated holds 0.07% or 296,596 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 1,565 shares. State Street Corp has invested 0.06% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Webster Bank, which manages about $726.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 424 shares to 7,476 shares, valued at $14.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 10,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 329,625 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equi (VGK).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.