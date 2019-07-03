Align Technology Inc. (ALGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC)

We will be comparing the differences between Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) and Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Align Technology Inc. 266 10.55 N/A 4.64 70.23 Invacare Corporation 7 0.18 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Align Technology Inc. and Invacare Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Align Technology Inc. and Invacare Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Align Technology Inc. 0.00% 30.6% 18.5% Invacare Corporation 0.00% -11.9% -4.6%

Risk and Volatility

Align Technology Inc.’s current beta is 2.12 and it happens to be 112.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Invacare Corporation’s 125.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.25 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Align Technology Inc. are 1.8 and 1.7. Competitively, Invacare Corporation has 2 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Invacare Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Align Technology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Align Technology Inc. and Invacare Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Align Technology Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Invacare Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 2.55% for Align Technology Inc. with average price target of $282.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Align Technology Inc. and Invacare Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.7% of Align Technology Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.9% of Invacare Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Align Technology Inc. 0.88% 11.33% 29.33% 38.04% 13.72% 55.52% Invacare Corporation -5.62% -1.85% 29.51% -0.58% -60.17% 60.23%

For the past year Align Technology Inc. was less bullish than Invacare Corporation.

Summary

Align Technology Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Invacare Corporation.

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The companyÂ’s Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases. It also provides Invisalign Express (10 and 5) and Invisalign Lite/i7 treatments for orthodontic cases, non-comprehensive treatment relapse cases, or straightening prior to restorative or cosmetic treatments; Invisalign Go, a solution for general practitioner dentists (GPs) to identify and treat patients with mild malocclusion; SmileDirectClub aligners for minor tooth movement; custom clear aligner retainers used to maintain tooth position and correct minor relapse; and SmartTrack, a custom-engineered material that delivers force for orthodontic tooth movements. The companyÂ’s Scanners and Services segment offers iTero Scanner, a single hardware platform with software options for restorative or orthodontic procedures; and Restorative software for iTero, a software for GPs, prosthodontists, periodontists, and oral surgeons. It also provides Orthodontic software for iTero, a software for orthodontists for digital records storage, orthodontic diagnosis, Invisalign digital impression submission, and for the fabrication of printed models and retainers; CAD/CAM services, such as iTero Models and Dies, OrthoCAD iCast, and OrthoCAD iRecord; and Invisalign outcome simulator, a chair-side and cloud-based application for the iTero scanner, as well as third party scanners and digital scans for Invisalign treatment submission. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products. The company also provides lifestyle products, including pressure relieving overlays and mattress replacement systems under the Invacare Softform and microAIR brands; safe resident handling products; residential care and home beds and bed accessories, and manual wheelchairs under the Invacare brand name; and personal care products. In addition, the company offers respiratory therapy products comprising stationary oxygen concentrators under the Perfecto2, Perfecto2 V, and Platinum brands; Invacare HomeFill oxygen systems; and Invacare SOLO2 and XPO2 transportable oxygen concentrators. Further, it sells and distributes healthcare furnishings consisting of long-term care beds, case goods, safe patient handling equipment, and other equipment and accessories for long-term care customers. It sells its products primarily to home medical equipment providers through retail and e-commerce channels, as well as to residential care operators, distributors, and government health service customers through its sales force, independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors. Invacare Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Elyria, Ohio.