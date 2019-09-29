Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) EPS Estimated At $1.14; Baozun – American Depositary Shares (BZUN) Shorts Increased By 1.48%

Baozun Inc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:BZUN) had an increase of 1.48% in short interest. BZUN’s SI was 13.70M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.48% from 13.50M shares previously. With 1.74 million avg volume, 8 days are for Baozun Inc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s short sellers to cover BZUN’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.08% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.48. About 2.22 million shares traded or 43.18% up from the average. Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) has declined 14.04% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BZUN News: 06/03/2018 – BAOZUN-QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS PER AMERICAN DEPOSITORY SHARE WERE US$0.41 AND US$0.38, RESPECTIVELY; 27/04/2018 – Baozun: David McKee Hand Resigns From Board; 17/05/2018 – Baozun 1Q Adj EPS $0.09; 17/05/2018 – Baozun 1Q Rev $146.9M; 06/03/2018 – Baozun 4Q Rev CNY1.57B; 27/04/2018 – Baozun Names Gang Yu as an Independent Director; 17/05/2018 – Baozun Sees 2Q Rev CNY1.060B-CNY1.100B; 17/05/2018 – BAOZUN INC BZUN.O – THE COMPANY EXPECTS SERVICES REVENUE TO INCREASE BY OVER 50% ON A YEAR-OVER-YEAR BASIS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018; 17/05/2018 – BAOZUN INC BZUN.O – QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS OF BAOZUN INC. PER ADS WERE RMB0.25 (US$0.04); 06/03/2018 BAOZUN INC BZUN.O – QTRLY TOTAL GROSS MERCHANDISE VOLUME WAS RMB8,428.9 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 75.5 % YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Analysts expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report $1.14 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 8.06% from last quarter’s $1.24 EPS. ALGN’s profit would be $91.05 million giving it 38.56 P/E if the $1.14 EPS is correct. After having $1.26 EPS previously, Align Technology, Inc.’s analysts see -9.52% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.76% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $175.84. About 702,591 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Align Technology; 26/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC ALGN.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 2 PCT TO $295; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub (SDC) Dispute; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SAYS FILED THE PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT ASSERTING THAT ALIGN TECHNOLOGY’S ITERO ELEMENTS INTRAORAL SCANNER INFRINGES 3SHAPE’S US ‘244 PATENT; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands Invisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Pa; 01/05/2018 – 3Shape Launches Straight Talk Dental Coalition Seeking to Reinstate Interoperability between TRIOS and Align Technology’s Invis; 23/03/2018 – Align Technology Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends lnvisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold Align Technology, Inc. shares while 160 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 67.58 million shares or 6.33% more from 63.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cleararc Capital reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Ing Groep Nv accumulated 19,457 shares or 0.09% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Legal & General Gru Inc Public Limited Company accumulated 465,331 shares. Scott & Selber owns 6,686 shares. Stelac Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). First Tru L P has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Moreover, Ftb Inc has 0.01% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 278 shares. Andra Ap owns 7,900 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co invested in 22,430 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited, Japan-based fund reported 42,300 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.11% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Westpac Bk stated it has 17,023 shares. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma reported 61,781 shares.

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing digital services. The company has market cap of $14.04 billion. The companyÂ’s Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases. It has a 34.15 P/E ratio. It also provides Invisalign Express (10 and 5) and Invisalign Lite/i7 treatments for orthodontic cases, non-comprehensive treatment relapse cases, or straightening prior to restorative or cosmetic treatments; Invisalign Go, a solution for general practitioner dentists (GPs) to identify and treat patients with mild malocclusion; SmileDirectClub aligners for minor tooth movement; custom clear aligner retainers used to maintain tooth position and correct minor relapse; and SmartTrack, a custom-engineered material that delivers force for orthodontic tooth movements.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.21 million activity. $998,169 worth of stock was bought by HOGAN JOSEPH M on Friday, August 2. Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj had bought 1,100 shares worth $206,921 on Tuesday, August 6.

Among 2 analysts covering Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Baozun has $59.2000 highest and $4900 lowest target. $54.10’s average target is 27.35% above currents $42.48 stock price. Baozun had 5 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) rating on Monday, August 26. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $4900 target.

Baozun Inc. provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $2.65 billion. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment. It has a 72 P/E ratio. The firm also operates Maikefeng mobile application that offers various branded products.

