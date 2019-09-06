Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) and TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) and TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Align Technology Inc. 264 6.62 N/A 5.16 40.51 TransMedics Group Inc. 26 28.28 N/A -1.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Align Technology Inc. and TransMedics Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Align Technology Inc. 0.00% 32.5% 19.7% TransMedics Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Align Technology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, TransMedics Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. TransMedics Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Align Technology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Align Technology Inc. and TransMedics Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Align Technology Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 TransMedics Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$313.25 is Align Technology Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 78.61%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Align Technology Inc. and TransMedics Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.5% and 44.4%. 0.7% are Align Technology Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of TransMedics Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Align Technology Inc. -24.02% -23.04% -34.93% -10.2% -40.02% -0.17% TransMedics Group Inc. -11.02% -17.97% 0% 0% 0% 6.13%

For the past year Align Technology Inc. had bearish trend while TransMedics Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Align Technology Inc. beats TransMedics Group Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The companyÂ’s Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases. It also provides Invisalign Express (10 and 5) and Invisalign Lite/i7 treatments for orthodontic cases, non-comprehensive treatment relapse cases, or straightening prior to restorative or cosmetic treatments; Invisalign Go, a solution for general practitioner dentists (GPs) to identify and treat patients with mild malocclusion; SmileDirectClub aligners for minor tooth movement; custom clear aligner retainers used to maintain tooth position and correct minor relapse; and SmartTrack, a custom-engineered material that delivers force for orthodontic tooth movements. The companyÂ’s Scanners and Services segment offers iTero Scanner, a single hardware platform with software options for restorative or orthodontic procedures; and Restorative software for iTero, a software for GPs, prosthodontists, periodontists, and oral surgeons. It also provides Orthodontic software for iTero, a software for orthodontists for digital records storage, orthodontic diagnosis, Invisalign digital impression submission, and for the fabrication of printed models and retainers; CAD/CAM services, such as iTero Models and Dies, OrthoCAD iCast, and OrthoCAD iRecord; and Invisalign outcome simulator, a chair-side and cloud-based application for the iTero scanner, as well as third party scanners and digital scans for Invisalign treatment submission. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.