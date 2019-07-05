Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) Comparing side by side

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Align Technology Inc. 266 10.59 N/A 4.64 70.23 Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 1 14.08 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Align Technology Inc. 0.00% 30.6% 18.5% Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 0.00% -823.3% -304.3%

Volatility & Risk

Align Technology Inc.’s current beta is 2.12 and it happens to be 112.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Second Sight Medical Products Inc. has beta of 2.24 which is 124.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Align Technology Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Second Sight Medical Products Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Align Technology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Align Technology Inc. and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Align Technology Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Align Technology Inc. has a consensus price target of $294, and a 6.91% upside potential. Meanwhile, Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s average price target is $2.5, while its potential upside is 212.73%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Second Sight Medical Products Inc. is looking more favorable than Align Technology Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Align Technology Inc. and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83% and 6.3% respectively. Align Technology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Align Technology Inc. 0.88% 11.33% 29.33% 38.04% 13.72% 55.52% Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 1.27% -12.53% 30.04% -37.52% -50.66% 8.66%

For the past year Align Technology Inc. was more bullish than Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Summary

Align Technology Inc. beats Second Sight Medical Products Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The companyÂ’s Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases. It also provides Invisalign Express (10 and 5) and Invisalign Lite/i7 treatments for orthodontic cases, non-comprehensive treatment relapse cases, or straightening prior to restorative or cosmetic treatments; Invisalign Go, a solution for general practitioner dentists (GPs) to identify and treat patients with mild malocclusion; SmileDirectClub aligners for minor tooth movement; custom clear aligner retainers used to maintain tooth position and correct minor relapse; and SmartTrack, a custom-engineered material that delivers force for orthodontic tooth movements. The companyÂ’s Scanners and Services segment offers iTero Scanner, a single hardware platform with software options for restorative or orthodontic procedures; and Restorative software for iTero, a software for GPs, prosthodontists, periodontists, and oral surgeons. It also provides Orthodontic software for iTero, a software for orthodontists for digital records storage, orthodontic diagnosis, Invisalign digital impression submission, and for the fabrication of printed models and retainers; CAD/CAM services, such as iTero Models and Dies, OrthoCAD iCast, and OrthoCAD iRecord; and Invisalign outcome simulator, a chair-side and cloud-based application for the iTero scanner, as well as third party scanners and digital scans for Invisalign treatment submission. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision to blind individuals in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, and Canada. The companyÂ’s product is the Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. The company was formerly known as Second Sight LLC. and changed its name to Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.