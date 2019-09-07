Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) and ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Contrasting side by side

Since Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) and ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) are part of the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Align Technology Inc. 264 6.60 N/A 5.16 40.51 ReShape Lifesciences Inc. N/A 0.29 N/A -876.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights Align Technology Inc. and ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Align Technology Inc. and ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Align Technology Inc. 0.00% 32.5% 19.7% ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Align Technology Inc. and ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Align Technology Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Align Technology Inc. has a 78.94% upside potential and a consensus price target of $313.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.5% of Align Technology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.42% of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Align Technology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, 0.02% are ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Align Technology Inc. -24.02% -23.04% -34.93% -10.2% -40.02% -0.17% ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 10% 47.32% -21.43% -70.64% -99.95% -67.65%

For the past year Align Technology Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Align Technology Inc. beats ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The companyÂ’s Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases. It also provides Invisalign Express (10 and 5) and Invisalign Lite/i7 treatments for orthodontic cases, non-comprehensive treatment relapse cases, or straightening prior to restorative or cosmetic treatments; Invisalign Go, a solution for general practitioner dentists (GPs) to identify and treat patients with mild malocclusion; SmileDirectClub aligners for minor tooth movement; custom clear aligner retainers used to maintain tooth position and correct minor relapse; and SmartTrack, a custom-engineered material that delivers force for orthodontic tooth movements. The companyÂ’s Scanners and Services segment offers iTero Scanner, a single hardware platform with software options for restorative or orthodontic procedures; and Restorative software for iTero, a software for GPs, prosthodontists, periodontists, and oral surgeons. It also provides Orthodontic software for iTero, a software for orthodontists for digital records storage, orthodontic diagnosis, Invisalign digital impression submission, and for the fabrication of printed models and retainers; CAD/CAM services, such as iTero Models and Dies, OrthoCAD iCast, and OrthoCAD iRecord; and Invisalign outcome simulator, a chair-side and cloud-based application for the iTero scanner, as well as third party scanners and digital scans for Invisalign treatment submission. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

EnteroMedics Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses. The company develops the vBloc System, which is used to limit the expansion of the stomach, control hunger sensations between meals, reduce the frequency and intensity of stomach contractions, and produce a feeling of early and prolonged fullness. It has collaboration with Mayo Clinic. The company was formerly known as Beta Medical, Inc. and changed its name to EnteroMedics Inc. in 2003. EnteroMedics Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.