Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) and Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) Contrasting side by side

Both Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) and Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Align Technology Inc. 269 10.77 N/A 4.64 70.23 Integer Holdings Corporation 78 2.17 N/A 1.76 41.49

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Align Technology Inc. and Integer Holdings Corporation. Integer Holdings Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Align Technology Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Align Technology Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Align Technology Inc. 0.00% 30.6% 18.5% Integer Holdings Corporation 0.00% 20% 7.6%

Risk & Volatility

Align Technology Inc. is 112.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.12 beta. Integer Holdings Corporation on the other hand, has 0.84 beta which makes it 16.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Align Technology Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Integer Holdings Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Integer Holdings Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Align Technology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Align Technology Inc. and Integer Holdings Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Align Technology Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Integer Holdings Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Align Technology Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 3.55% and an $294 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Integer Holdings Corporation is $92, which is potential 11.75% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Integer Holdings Corporation is looking more favorable than Align Technology Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 83% of Align Technology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.7% of Integer Holdings Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.7% of Align Technology Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.3% of Integer Holdings Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Align Technology Inc. 0.88% 11.33% 29.33% 38.04% 13.72% 55.52% Integer Holdings Corporation -3.63% -4.22% -9.63% -15.12% 10.02% -4.13%

For the past year Align Technology Inc. had bullish trend while Integer Holdings Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Align Technology Inc. beats Integer Holdings Corporation.

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The companyÂ’s Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases. It also provides Invisalign Express (10 and 5) and Invisalign Lite/i7 treatments for orthodontic cases, non-comprehensive treatment relapse cases, or straightening prior to restorative or cosmetic treatments; Invisalign Go, a solution for general practitioner dentists (GPs) to identify and treat patients with mild malocclusion; SmileDirectClub aligners for minor tooth movement; custom clear aligner retainers used to maintain tooth position and correct minor relapse; and SmartTrack, a custom-engineered material that delivers force for orthodontic tooth movements. The companyÂ’s Scanners and Services segment offers iTero Scanner, a single hardware platform with software options for restorative or orthodontic procedures; and Restorative software for iTero, a software for GPs, prosthodontists, periodontists, and oral surgeons. It also provides Orthodontic software for iTero, a software for orthodontists for digital records storage, orthodontic diagnosis, Invisalign digital impression submission, and for the fabrication of printed models and retainers; CAD/CAM services, such as iTero Models and Dies, OrthoCAD iCast, and OrthoCAD iRecord; and Invisalign outcome simulator, a chair-side and cloud-based application for the iTero scanner, as well as third party scanners and digital scans for Invisalign treatment submission. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products. It also provides orthopedic products, including hip and shoulder joint reconstruction implants, plates, screws, and spinal devices, as well as instruments and delivery systems. In addition, the company provides products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products. Further, it offers cardiac and neuromodulation products, such as batteries, capacitors, filtered and unfiltered feedthroughs, engineered components, implantable stimulation leads, and enclosures; pacemakers, implantable cardiac defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, implantable cardiac monitors, and other implantable devices; and neuromodulation medical devices. Additionally, it offers customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies for energy, military, and environmental markets. It serves cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical markets, as well as multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries. The company was formerly known as Greatbatch, Inc. and changed its name to Integer Holdings Corporation in July 2016. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.