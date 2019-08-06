Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) and InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Contrasting side by side

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) and InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Align Technology Inc. 274 6.98 N/A 5.16 40.51 InspireMD Inc. 6 1.26 N/A -16.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see Align Technology Inc. and InspireMD Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) and InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Align Technology Inc. 0.00% 32.5% 19.7% InspireMD Inc. 0.00% -107.4% -74.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.9 beta indicates that Align Technology Inc. is 90.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. InspireMD Inc. on the other hand, has 1.88 beta which makes it 88.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Align Technology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor InspireMD Inc. are 3 and 2.5 respectively. InspireMD Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Align Technology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Align Technology Inc. and InspireMD Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Align Technology Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 InspireMD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Align Technology Inc. has a 63.40% upside potential and a consensus price target of $307.8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.5% of Align Technology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 25% of InspireMD Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of Align Technology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 4.2% of InspireMD Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Align Technology Inc. -24.02% -23.04% -34.93% -10.2% -40.02% -0.17% InspireMD Inc. 7.82% -4.34% -34.71% -63.73% -67.24% -58.34%

For the past year Align Technology Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than InspireMD Inc.

Summary

Align Technology Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors InspireMD Inc.

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The companyÂ’s Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases. It also provides Invisalign Express (10 and 5) and Invisalign Lite/i7 treatments for orthodontic cases, non-comprehensive treatment relapse cases, or straightening prior to restorative or cosmetic treatments; Invisalign Go, a solution for general practitioner dentists (GPs) to identify and treat patients with mild malocclusion; SmileDirectClub aligners for minor tooth movement; custom clear aligner retainers used to maintain tooth position and correct minor relapse; and SmartTrack, a custom-engineered material that delivers force for orthodontic tooth movements. The companyÂ’s Scanners and Services segment offers iTero Scanner, a single hardware platform with software options for restorative or orthodontic procedures; and Restorative software for iTero, a software for GPs, prosthodontists, periodontists, and oral surgeons. It also provides Orthodontic software for iTero, a software for orthodontists for digital records storage, orthodontic diagnosis, Invisalign digital impression submission, and for the fabrication of printed models and retainers; CAD/CAM services, such as iTero Models and Dies, OrthoCAD iCast, and OrthoCAD iRecord; and Invisalign outcome simulator, a chair-side and cloud-based application for the iTero scanner, as well as third party scanners and digital scans for Invisalign treatment submission. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex coronary and vascular diseases. It offers MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions; and CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications. The company is also developing NVGuard, a neurovascular flow diverter that diverts blood flow away from cerebral aneurysms and seals the aneurysms. InspireMD, Inc. distributes its products in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.