Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) Contrasting side by side

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Align Technology Inc. 273 7.27 N/A 4.64 70.23 Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 2 45.93 N/A -0.20 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Align Technology Inc. 0.00% 30.6% 18.5% Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 0.00% 0% -93.5%

Volatility and Risk

Align Technology Inc.’s 2.12 beta indicates that its volatility is 112.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. has a 1.76 beta and it is 76.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Align Technology Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.5. Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Align Technology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Align Technology Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Align Technology Inc. has a 54.80% upside potential and a consensus price target of $307.8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83% of Align Technology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.4% of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.7% of Align Technology Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Align Technology Inc. 0.88% 11.33% 29.33% 38.04% 13.72% 55.52% Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 1.4% 37.62% 129.37% 118.94% 236.09% 244.05%

For the past year Align Technology Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.

Summary

Align Technology Inc. beats Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The companyÂ’s Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases. It also provides Invisalign Express (10 and 5) and Invisalign Lite/i7 treatments for orthodontic cases, non-comprehensive treatment relapse cases, or straightening prior to restorative or cosmetic treatments; Invisalign Go, a solution for general practitioner dentists (GPs) to identify and treat patients with mild malocclusion; SmileDirectClub aligners for minor tooth movement; custom clear aligner retainers used to maintain tooth position and correct minor relapse; and SmartTrack, a custom-engineered material that delivers force for orthodontic tooth movements. The companyÂ’s Scanners and Services segment offers iTero Scanner, a single hardware platform with software options for restorative or orthodontic procedures; and Restorative software for iTero, a software for GPs, prosthodontists, periodontists, and oral surgeons. It also provides Orthodontic software for iTero, a software for orthodontists for digital records storage, orthodontic diagnosis, Invisalign digital impression submission, and for the fabrication of printed models and retainers; CAD/CAM services, such as iTero Models and Dies, OrthoCAD iCast, and OrthoCAD iRecord; and Invisalign outcome simulator, a chair-side and cloud-based application for the iTero scanner, as well as third party scanners and digital scans for Invisalign treatment submission. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted precision vascular intervention systems for use in interventional vascular procedures. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for radial, coronary, and peripheral procedures. Its CorPath system facilitates stent positioning for PCI procedures by allowing a physician to measure, manipulate, and advance devices with robotic precision; and CorPath GRX system enables the precise, robotic-assisted control of coronary guide catheters, guidewires, and balloon/stent devices from the safety of a radiation-shielded interventional cockpit. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributor relationships in the United States and internationally. It serves vascular, coronary, peripheral vascular, neurointerventional, and structural heart markets. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.