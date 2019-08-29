Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) and CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) Contrasting side by side

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) and CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Align Technology Inc. 267 6.57 N/A 5.16 40.51 CHF Solutions Inc. 4 1.16 N/A -35.77 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Align Technology Inc. and CHF Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Align Technology Inc. 0.00% 32.5% 19.7% CHF Solutions Inc. 0.00% -188.5% -148.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.9 beta means Align Technology Inc.’s volatility is 90.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. CHF Solutions Inc.’s 2.37 beta is the reason why it is 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Align Technology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CHF Solutions Inc. are 5.9 and 5.1 respectively. CHF Solutions Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Align Technology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Align Technology Inc. and CHF Solutions Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Align Technology Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 CHF Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Align Technology Inc. is $307.8, with potential upside of 71.05%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Align Technology Inc. and CHF Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.5% and 13.5% respectively. Insiders held 0.7% of Align Technology Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of CHF Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Align Technology Inc. -24.02% -23.04% -34.93% -10.2% -40.02% -0.17% CHF Solutions Inc. -4.36% -4.36% -25.2% -66.67% -87.74% -58.3%

For the past year Align Technology Inc. has stronger performance than CHF Solutions Inc.

Summary

Align Technology Inc. beats CHF Solutions Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The companyÂ’s Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases. It also provides Invisalign Express (10 and 5) and Invisalign Lite/i7 treatments for orthodontic cases, non-comprehensive treatment relapse cases, or straightening prior to restorative or cosmetic treatments; Invisalign Go, a solution for general practitioner dentists (GPs) to identify and treat patients with mild malocclusion; SmileDirectClub aligners for minor tooth movement; custom clear aligner retainers used to maintain tooth position and correct minor relapse; and SmartTrack, a custom-engineered material that delivers force for orthodontic tooth movements. The companyÂ’s Scanners and Services segment offers iTero Scanner, a single hardware platform with software options for restorative or orthodontic procedures; and Restorative software for iTero, a software for GPs, prosthodontists, periodontists, and oral surgeons. It also provides Orthodontic software for iTero, a software for orthodontists for digital records storage, orthodontic diagnosis, Invisalign digital impression submission, and for the fabrication of printed models and retainers; CAD/CAM services, such as iTero Models and Dies, OrthoCAD iCast, and OrthoCAD iRecord; and Invisalign outcome simulator, a chair-side and cloud-based application for the iTero scanner, as well as third party scanners and digital scans for Invisalign treatment submission. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

CHF Solutions, Inc., an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. It focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.