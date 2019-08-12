Align Technology (Call) (ALGN) Valuation Declined While Melvin Capital Management LP Has Lowered Position; Tuttle Tactical Management Stake in Nike (NKE) Decreased by $1.95 Million

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (Call) (ALGN) by 82.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 726,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.65 million, down from 876,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Align Technology Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $4.95 during the last trading session, reaching $183.33. About 1.08 million shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms 2Q and Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Align Technology; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces lnvisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology: Invisalign First Increases Applicability to 70 % of Annual Orthodontic Case Starts Worldwide; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends lnvisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element lntraoral Scanner; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 01/05/2018 – 3Shape Launches Straight Talk Dental Coalition Seeking to Reinstate Interoperability between TRIOS and Align Technology’s Invis; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management Buys 3.4% Position in Align Technology

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 80.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 23,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 5,641 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 28,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 5.46 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 19/03/2018 – Highsnobiety: These 8 OFF-WHITE x Nike Sneakers Could Be Releasing Later in 2018; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader Invertex; 24/04/2018 – Nike’s Converse Brand Is Said to Lose Chief Marketer to Supreme; 22/03/2018 – BRIEF-Bill Ackman Cashes Out Of Nike Investment With Roughly $100 mln Profit; 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Fashion and sport brands clash in luxury sneakers race; 16/03/2018 – Nike President Steps Down as Company Reviews Improper Conduct; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns; 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit; 16/03/2018 – Nike Executive Departures Accompany Reports of Demeaning Conduct; 22/03/2018 – More: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has disposed of its Nike stake, CNBC’s @LesliePicker confirms

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus invested in 0.01% or 2,374 shares. Meritage Port, Kansas-based fund reported 948 shares. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). The California-based Reilly Fincl Ltd Co has invested 0% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Jcic Asset Mngmt owns 367 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cibc Markets Corp stated it has 17,423 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 130,598 shares. Bartlett & Company Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1 shares. British Columbia Mngmt Corp, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 32,233 shares. Captrust Advisors accumulated 122 shares or 0% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited reported 8,740 shares. Horizon Invs owns 0.01% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 806 shares. Parkside Bancorp reported 0.01% stake. Peloton Wealth Strategists accumulated 14,015 shares or 2.76% of the stock.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity. On Tuesday, August 6 Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj bought $206,921 worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 1,100 shares.

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $91.05M for 40.20 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 848,528 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $178.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (Put) (NYSE:KAR) by 110,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 410,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 274,861 shares. 2,970 are held by Mcgowan Grp Asset Mgmt Inc. 1,773 are owned by Willingdon Wealth. Frontier Inv Company has 0.04% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 431,846 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Intersect Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 5,927 shares. Natl Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Waters Parkerson And Ltd Liability Co reported 2.57% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 12,706 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 12.13M were accumulated by Polen Limited Liability. West Coast Ltd invested 0.28% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). One Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 3,287 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ajo Ltd Partnership owns 533,931 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. L & S Advsrs Incorporated holds 1.11% or 97,919 shares. Albion Group Inc Ut accumulated 0.07% or 6,296 shares.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $497.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,851 shares to 7,135 shares, valued at $12.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,536 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.87 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.