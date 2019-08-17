Align Technology (ALGN) Valuation Declined While Martin Currie LTD Raised Position by $3.50 Million; Myriad Asset Management LTD Upped Its Nike (NKE) Stake by $5.08 Million

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 60,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 168,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15M, up from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 5.65 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 13/05/2018 – Guardian (NG): NFF to renew improved Nike deal before World Cup; 29/05/2018 – Nike Inc. vs Jezign Licensing, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/29/2018; 10/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.20 Qtrly Div; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings spell trouble for Under Armour in apparel; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Gross Margin Declined 70 Basis Points to 43.8 %; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 25/03/2018 – Finance Follow: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 22/03/2018 – Nike Has ‘Deep Leadership Bench,’ CEO Says After Shakeup; 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 16/03/2018 – Nike Executive Departures Accompany Reports of Demeaning Conduct

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 30.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 12,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 52,307 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.87M, up from 39,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $177.29. About 1.06 million shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends lnvisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces Invisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 26/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC ALGN.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 2 PCT TO $295; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – DISPUTE DOES NOT IMPACT CO’S EXISTING SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH SDC WHICH REMAINS IN PLACE THROUGH 2019; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – QTRLY SHR $1.17; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – LATEST AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO EXISTING $300 MLN AUTHORIZATION ANNOUNCED IN APRIL 2016; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Align Technology; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology: Plan in Addition to Existing $300 Million Authorization; 19/04/2018 – Align Technology Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Prn) by 2.50 million shares to 3.50 million shares, valued at $4.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amci Acquisition Corp by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Boxwood Merger Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fagan Associate holds 2.98% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 82,704 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 1.08M shares or 0.15% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 922,500 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca stated it has 0.3% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). West Chester Cap Advsr invested in 8,635 shares. 193,453 are held by Icon Advisers Inc. Destination Wealth Management reported 781 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp reported 466,993 shares. Linscomb & Williams invested 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). D E Shaw owns 108,384 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Liability Com invested 0.05% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 31,459 shares. Selway Asset holds 7,600 shares. Saratoga Rech Investment Management has 3.73% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Pnc Finance Svcs Gru Inc holds 0.22% or 2.66M shares in its portfolio.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity. Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj bought $206,921 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Cap, Alabama-based fund reported 3,883 shares. Srs Inv Mngmt accumulated 26,059 shares. Kistler has invested 0.01% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab reported 9,774 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag invested in 4,774 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Asset Mngmt One, Japan-based fund reported 36,312 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 3,248 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 70 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Company Ltd owns 8,740 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.07% or 1,220 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.43% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 3,518 shares. Fernwood Mngmt reported 1,050 shares stake. Confluence Invest Lc holds 807 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Fincl Bank De owns 145,655 shares. Logan Cap Management Inc has invested 2.04% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).