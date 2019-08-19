Align Technology (ALGN) Stock Declined While United Capital Financial Advisers Has Lowered Stake; Farr Miller & Washington Maintains Stake in Cvs Health (CVS)

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 34,797 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 565,187 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.48 million, up from 530,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 4.18M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH COMMENTS ON TRUMP INITIATIVE TO CUT DRUG COSTS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition; 13/04/2018 – CVS Hires Doctor From Health Startup in Sign of Medical Ambition

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 17.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc sold 4,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 22,843 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, down from 27,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $178.39. About 617,612 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q EPS $1.17; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY ENJOIN ALL ACTIVITIES RELATED TO INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends lnvisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – IN APRIL , SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY & PERMANENTLY REQUIRE CO TO CLOSE EXISTING INVISALIGN STORES; 04/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS INVISALIGN® PRODUCT PORTFOLIO WITH NEW OPTIONS AND GREATER FLEXIBILITY TO TREAT A BROADER RANGE OF PATIENTS; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 23/03/2018 – Align Technology Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces Invisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens lnvisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,844 shares to 65,264 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 38,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,672 shares, and cut its stake in S&P 500 I (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hodges Mngmt accumulated 0.08% or 14,056 shares. City holds 0.44% or 28,672 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Co Mn has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Monetary Management invested in 0.42% or 19,479 shares. Etrade Capital Lc has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Karpas Strategies Lc reported 16,148 shares stake. Beach Counsel Inc Pa has invested 0.75% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Staley Advisers Inc holds 3.25% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 815,059 shares. 95,727 were reported by Provise Group Limited Liability Corporation. 53,111 were reported by First Allied Advisory Ser. Cleararc Capital holds 0.32% or 31,462 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council reported 0.29% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). New Jersey Better Educational Savings owns 6,000 shares. Altavista Wealth reported 0.51% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Credit Agricole S A accumulated 0.14% or 47,073 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity. $998,169 worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) was bought by HOGAN JOSEPH M on Friday, August 2.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56B and $14.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Etf (MGV) by 5,133 shares to 62,098 shares, valued at $4.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wbi Power Factor High Dividend Etf by 12,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,954 shares, and has risen its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD).