Align Technology (ALGN) Stake Maintained by Martin Currie Ltd; Microsoft Com (MSFT) Holder Greatmark Investment Partners Has Cut Stake by $456,323

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 3,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 139,701 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.71 million, down from 143,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $139.36. About 22.54 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 03/04/2018 – Cavirin Earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: FORMS TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS FOR INNOVATION; 16/03/2018 – BIT EVIL SA BITP.WA – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT SP. Z O.O; 01/05/2018 – Paramount Defenses Releases Gold Finger Mini 6.0 for Microsoft Active Directory to Democratize Cyber Intelligence Worldwide; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 2,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 55,167 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.10 million, up from 52,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $183.63. About 744,530 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS THAT SEEK TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY PROHIBIT ALIGN FROM OPENING ANY ADDITIONAL STORES; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element lntraoral Scanner; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands lnvisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Patients; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Accused of Breach of Noncompete Provisions of Contract; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.06; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Hosts 2018 Investor Day; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens lnvisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Align Technology; 01/05/2018 – 3Shape Launches Straight Talk Dental Coalition Seeking to Reinstate Interoperability between TRIOS and Align Technology’s Invis

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold ALGN shares while 160 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 67.58 million shares or 6.33% more from 63.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Endurance Wealth invested in 834 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management holds 240 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.02% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 32,950 shares. Kings Point Capital invested in 242 shares. The Michigan-based Bluestein R H & has invested 0.02% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 130,888 shares. 361,955 were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership. Willingdon Wealth accumulated 55 shares. Federated Pa holds 0.16% or 241,318 shares in its portfolio. Brown Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.07% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Retail Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.03% or 1,327 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd holds 0% or 2,451 shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.06% or 1,229 shares. Citigroup holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 137,653 shares.

More notable recent Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Align Technology (ALGN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Share Price Is Up 218% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 IPOs to Watch For by the End of the Year – Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Commit To Purchase Align Technology At $155, Earn 6.3% Using Options – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How Worried Should Align Technology Investors Be About the SmileDirectClub Threat? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 01, 2018.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,353 shares to 3,841 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 27,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,497 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity. Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj also bought $206,921 worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) on Tuesday, August 6.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MSFT Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft, Disney make cloud deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy Microsoft (MSFT), Not FAANG Stocks for Stable Growth & Income – Nasdaq” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Stock at Highs for More than Dividend and Buybacks – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51M and $334.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kohls Corp Com (NYSE:KSS) by 11,840 shares to 149,530 shares, valued at $7.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Doubleline Total Return Tactical Etf by 30,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc Com (NYSE:LOW).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.