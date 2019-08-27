Align Technology (ALGN) Stake Maintained by Allstate Corp; Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Upped Its Asure Software (ASUR) Position by $1.56 Million; Share Price Rose

Allstate Corp increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 253.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp bought 2,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 3,914 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, up from 1,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $174.88. About 447,268 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Hosts 2018 Investor Day; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms Guidance; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – QTRLY SHR $1.17; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens lnvisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 21/04/2018 – DJ Align Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALGN); 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – IN APRIL , SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY & PERMANENTLY REQUIRE CO TO CLOSE EXISTING INVISALIGN STORES; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q EPS $1.17, EST. 98C; 19/04/2018 – Align Technology Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands Invisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Pa

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Asure Software (ASUR) by 48.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 259,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.68% . The institutional investor held 796,356 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87M, up from 536,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Asure Software for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.40% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $6.2. About 146,576 shares traded. Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) has declined 37.63% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ASUR News: 02/04/2018 – Asure Software Bolsters Balance Sheet; Announces $175 Million Credit Facility and Increases Shelf Registration; 05/04/2018 – FalconStor Announces CFO Transition; 29/05/2018 – Asure Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Asure Software Acquires OccupEye Limited; Building on an already impressive Internet of Things (IoT) Strategy; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE ACQUIRES EVOLUTION HCM CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO FROM WELLS FARGO BUSINESS PAYROLL SERVICES; 14/05/2018 – Asure Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE BUYS AUSTIN HR: EXPANDING HR CONSULTING REACH; 09/05/2018 – Asure Software 1Q Rev $19.3M; 02/04/2018 – ASURE BUYS EVOLUTION HCM CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO FROM WELLS FARGO; 09/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE SEES FOR FISCAL 2018, NON-GAAP EBITDA, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME ITEMS, OF BETWEEN $20.0 MLN AND $23.0 MLN UP FROM $19.0 MLN TO $22.0 MLN

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62 million and $372.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 147,127 shares to 246,452 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold ASUR shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 7.57 million shares or 3.73% less from 7.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Interest Gp Llp holds 0% or 37,692 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon Corp stated it has 51,887 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 280,411 shares. Jane Street Lc reported 0% in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). Jump Trading Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). Skylands owns 223,604 shares. S Squared Technologies Ltd Liability invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Limited Company has 0% invested in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). Perkins Cap holds 0.28% or 70,000 shares. M&T Comml Bank invested 0% in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 1,723 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 12,700 shares. Ancora Advsrs Lc, Us-based fund reported 12,740 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd invested 0% in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). Geode Cap Mgmt Lc has 138,629 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity. Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj bought $206,921 worth of stock or 1,100 shares.