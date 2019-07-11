Align Technology (ALGN) Stake Held by Viking Global Investors Lp; Forward Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Stag Indl (STAG) by $5.80 Million

Forward Management Llc decreased its stake in Stag Indl Inc (STAG) by 48.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 210,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, down from 410,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Stag Indl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $30.64. About 284,772 shares traded. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 13.35% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.92% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ STAG Industrial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAG); 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q Rev $83.3M; 13/04/2018 – Fitch Rates STAG Industrial’s Private Placement Offering ‘BBB’; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms STAG Industrial’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF $100 MLN OF 4.27% NOTES WITH A TEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2028; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Bd of Directors; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial Issuing $75M of 4.1% Notes Due 2025 and $100M of 4.27% Notes Due 2028; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q EPS 22c; 13/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL – ON MARCH 12, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM SEVEN MEMBERS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF $75 MLN OF 4.10% NOTES WITH A SEVEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2025, OTHERS

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 220.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 1.23M shares as the company’s stock rose 29.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.80 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $510.65M, up from 561,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $280.88. About 343,635 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has risen 13.72% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q NET REV. $436.9M, EST. $408.3M; 26/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC ALGN.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 2 PCT TO $295; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands lnvisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Patients; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Align Technology; 01/05/2018 – 3Shape Launches Straight Talk Dental Coalition Seeking to Reinstate Interoperability between TRIOS and Align Technology’s Invis; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q EPS $1.17; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management Buys 3.4% Position in Align Technology; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology: Invisalign First Increases Applicability to 70 % of Annual Orthodontic Case Starts Worldwide; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.06

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $17.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 2.35 million shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $79.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.40 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.77 million shares, and cut its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT).

Analysts await STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.44 EPS, down 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. STAG’s profit will be $55.42M for 17.41 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by STAG Industrial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.22% negative EPS growth.