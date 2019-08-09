Align Technology (ALGN) Stake Held by Janney Montgomery Scott Llc; Ellington Management Group Has Increased Stake in T Mobile Us (TMUS) as Valuation Rose

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 78.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 15,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 36,382 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51 million, up from 20,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $78.04. About 1.38M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint finalizing merger terms; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile’s Legere Discusses Proposed Sprint Takeover (Video); 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Softbank Shares Up More Than 4 Pct After Sources Say Sprint In New Talks To Merge With T Mobile; 22/03/2018 – T-Mobile Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE 1Q EPS 78C; 30/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile slide after megamerger announcement; 16/04/2018 – FCC Reaches $40 Million Settlement with T-Mobile on Rural Calling; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-T MOBILE US INC TMUS.O , SPRINT CORP S.N AIM TO CLINCH DEAL AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 24/05/2018 – T-Mobile Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Jun. 1

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 26.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 4,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 20,045 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70M, up from 15,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $185.62. About 438,899 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element Intraoral Scanner; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology: Invisalign First Increases Applicability to 70 % of Annual Orthodontic Case Starts Worldwide; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q EPS $1.17, EST. 98C; 25/04/2018 – ALGN REPORTS CHINA FDA OK FOR ITERO ELEMENT INTRAORAL SCANNER; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends Invisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens lnvisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 19/04/2018 – Align Technology Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces Invisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition

More notable recent Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 7/26/2019 – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Align Technology (ALGN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “ALGN and XLNX Headline Earnings Losers – Schaeffers Research” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 High-Flying Stocks Fallen on Hard Times – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 24, 2019 : FB, PYPL, NOW, LVS, SU, TSLA, F, XLNX, ORLY, CERN, ALGN, AMP – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $886,862 activity. HOGAN JOSEPH M had bought 4,995 shares worth $998,169 on Friday, August 2. 1,250 shares valued at $318,228 were sold by Tay Julie on Tuesday, February 12.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70 billion and $12.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wsdmtr Jpn Hedg Eq Etf (DXJ) by 33,948 shares to 160,410 shares, valued at $8.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishs Mstar M/A Incm Etf by 65,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,550 shares, and cut its stake in United Bankshares Inc Wv (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 0.02% or 10,410 shares. Cleararc owns 1,759 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.06% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Zwj Investment Counsel holds 0.04% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.04% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 69,305 shares. Moreover, Riverpark Advisors Ltd has 0.88% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). The Connecticut-based Yhb Inv Advisors has invested 0.15% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Scout holds 79,298 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested in 0.03% or 198,887 shares. State Teachers Retirement reported 111,688 shares. Franklin Resources has invested 0.02% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Td Asset Management reported 41,365 shares stake. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 1,350 shares. 72,499 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insur Co The.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AT&T Partners Microsoft on 5G, Cloud & AI to Advance Tech – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors to Impact American Tower (AMT) This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market Today: Earnings Galore, GDP Beat & Continued Fed Focus – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mario Gabelli Shares His Media Picks: Fox, Disney And More – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Sprint’s Shares Rose 11.6% in July – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.