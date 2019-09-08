Align Technology (ALGN) Stake Held by Financial Counselors Inc; Hendershot Investments Maintains Position in United Technologies (UTX)

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 20.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 10,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 58,566 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55M, up from 48,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $133.69. About 1.97M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Operating Cash Flow $453M; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – Airbus says aims to cut CSeries costs, sell “big volumes”; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 18/05/2018 – UTC Climate, Controls & Security Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Taylor Co; 19/03/2018 – United Tech CEO plans exit after Rockwell integration – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Product Support Announces LTA Extension with Pratt & Whitney

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 50.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 1,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 5,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 3,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $175.06. About 1.36 million shares traded or 2.97% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends Invisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands lnvisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Patients; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 06/03/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH DALLAS’S APPOINTMENT, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM NINE TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – DISPUTE DOES NOT IMPACT CO’S EXISTING SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH SDC WHICH REMAINS IN PLACE THROUGH 2019; 19/04/2018 – Align Technology Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends lnvisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q Rev $460M-$470M; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub Dispute

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorporation Of Scotland Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Company accumulated 0.12% or 4,500 shares. Patten Incorporated reported 27,903 shares. Principal Grp Inc has 0.17% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1.41M shares. Ingalls & Snyder Lc reported 113,027 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Estabrook Capital Mgmt holds 15,716 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cumberland Advsr reported 1,695 shares. American Research & Mngmt Com has invested 0.74% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Suvretta Capital Mngmt Lc owns 524,796 shares. 25,942 are owned by Vision Cap. Cap Fund reported 0.08% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Whittier Trust invested in 0.27% or 68,206 shares. Korea Corp holds 375,224 shares. Tiemann Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.11% or 11,295 shares. Bell National Bank reported 0.06% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Mufg Americas Corp invested in 100,975 shares.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DES) by 24,656 shares to 108,666 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,876 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.21 million activity. Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj also bought $206,921 worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares.