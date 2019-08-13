Align Technology (ALGN) Shares Declined While Brown Capital Management Boosted by $524,264 Its Position; Herald Investment Management LTD Position in Attunity LTD (ATTU) Trimmed by $920,000 as Market Value Were Volatile

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Attunity Ltd (ATTU) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 954,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.37 million, down from 994,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Attunity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $514.40M market cap company. It closed at $23.42 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTU News: 02/05/2018 – Attunity Named to CRN’s 2018 Big Data 100 List for Sixth Consecutive Year; 01/05/2018 – Attunity to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2018; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD ATTU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $75 MLN TO $78 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q EPS 1c

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 49.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 1,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 5,552 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 3,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $179.68. About 1.01M shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – IN APRIL , SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY & PERMANENTLY REQUIRE CO TO CLOSE EXISTING INVISALIGN STORES; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q EPS $1.17, EST. 98C; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY ENJOIN ALL ACTIVITIES RELATED TO INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Net $95.9M; 06/03/2018 – Align Technology to Host Investor Day on May 23, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms Guidance; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens Invisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub (SDC) Dispute; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO ALLOW IT TO HAVE A RIGHT TO REPURCHASE CO’S SDC FINANCIAL MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS FOR PRICE OF CO’S CURRENT CAPITAL ACCOUNT BALANCE; 25/04/2018 – ALGN REPORTS CHINA FDA OK FOR ITERO ELEMENT INTRAORAL SCANNER

Herald Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $393.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in One Stop Systems Inc by 200,000 shares to 380,000 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold ATTU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.79 million shares or 1.98% more from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.28% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Harvest Lc has 1.78% invested in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Citigroup reported 241,365 shares. Barclays Public Ltd invested in 20,942 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 1,300 shares. Blackrock holds 2,258 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 19,613 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Lc owns 0.06% invested in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) for 110,000 shares. Whetstone Advsrs Lc holds 694,734 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 38,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Company invested in 24,186 shares. Tuttle Tactical owns 0.47% invested in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) for 98,844 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Llc holds 0% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) or 126,285 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) for 25,504 shares. Taylor Frigon Management Lc accumulated 99,708 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 277 shares or 0% of the stock. Fernwood Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.16% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Granite Investment Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.39% or 24,153 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.05% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 234,467 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.1% or 33,609 shares. Kornitzer Management Ks has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Qcm Cayman Limited stated it has 754 shares. Rampart Lc holds 0.03% or 894 shares in its portfolio. Ferox Cap Lp has 3,900 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 53,231 shares. Horizon Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 806 shares. Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.07% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). State Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 1.28 million shares. Scott & Selber owns 0.98% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 6,590 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity. 4,995 shares valued at $998,169 were bought by HOGAN JOSEPH M on Friday, August 2.

