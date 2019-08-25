Align Technology (ALGN) Shareholder Parsec Financial Management Upped Its Stake by $456,104; Crestwood Advisors Has Cut Holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by $469,542 as Stock Declined

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 29.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 1,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 6,993 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 5,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $175.04. About 1.01 million shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Rev $436.9M; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub (SDC) Dispute; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SUES ALIGN TECHNOLOGIES FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT; 04/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS INVISALIGN® PRODUCT PORTFOLIO WITH NEW OPTIONS AND GREATER FLEXIBILITY TO TREAT A BROADER RANGE OF PATIENTS; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – IN APRIL , SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY & PERMANENTLY REQUIRE CO TO CLOSE EXISTING INVISALIGN STORES; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – LATEST AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO EXISTING $300 MLN AUTHORIZATION ANNOUNCED IN APRIL 2016; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology: Plan in Addition to Existing $300 Million Authorization; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q NET REV. $436.9M, EST. $408.3M; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS THAT SEEK TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY PROHIBIT ALIGN FROM OPENING ANY ADDITIONAL STORES

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc sold 3,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 218,706 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.57M, down from 222,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.71 million shares traded or 104.93% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio); 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney (Walt) (NYSE:DIS) by 2,877 shares to 156,055 shares, valued at $17.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Industrial Select Sector Spdr (XLI) by 4,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,521 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity. On Friday, August 2 the insider HOGAN JOSEPH M bought $998,169.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust holds 84,071 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Incorporated reported 148,061 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) has 0.02% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 730 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Company owns 62,105 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Ashfield Cap Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 90,252 shares or 2.82% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg reported 5,900 shares. Cim Limited Com accumulated 0.22% or 2,144 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs Incorporated reported 10,728 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.05% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Amer Registered Investment Advisor Inc has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Moreover, Horan Cap Advsrs Lc has 0.02% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 100 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt stated it has 18,789 shares. Macquarie Ltd owns 2,257 shares. First Republic Management Incorporated reported 42,635 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Co has 0.08% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 473,842 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birch Hill Invest Limited Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 249,687 shares. 58,113 are held by Paragon. 3,700 are owned by Garrison Bradford Assocs. Royal Bancorporation Of Scotland Pcl reported 167,606 shares. Moreover, Sit Investment Assocs Inc has 1.23% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cambiar Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.1% or 330,264 shares. Rnc Cap Llc holds 2.24% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 229,817 shares. Shikiar Asset holds 3,926 shares. Cincinnati Indemnity reported 25,000 shares or 11.9% of all its holdings. Cornercap Invest Counsel accumulated 33,827 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Geller Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 24,774 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. State Street accumulated 155.14M shares or 1.69% of the stock. Balyasny Asset stated it has 22,363 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Maple Capital Mngmt has invested 3.31% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Iberiabank reported 1.3% stake.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (NYSE:TRV) by 2,941 shares to 138,376 shares, valued at $18.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Etf by 7,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc Com (NYSE:EOG).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 15.97 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.