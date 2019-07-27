Align Technology (ALGN) Shareholder Parsec Financial Management Has Lifted Position; Private Wealth Partners Stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Lowered by $470,250 as Stock Value Declined

Private Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 18.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc sold 825 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,744 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, down from 4,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $527.63. About 459,139 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 29.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 1,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,993 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 5,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $198.84. About 2.95M shares traded or 165.03% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has risen 13.72% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element lntraoral Scanner; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens lnvisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology: Invisalign First Increases Applicability to 70 % of Annual Orthodontic Case Starts Worldwide; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q EPS $1.17, EST. 98C; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element Intraoral Scanner; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – QTRLY SHR $1.17; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q NET REV. $436.9M, EST. $408.3M; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – IN APRIL , SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY & PERMANENTLY REQUIRE CO TO CLOSE EXISTING INVISALIGN STORES

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $23.32 million activity. $1.09M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares were sold by Myriam Curet. $14.65 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was sold by GUTHART GARY S. 7,500 shares were sold by MOHR MARSHALL, worth $3.94 million on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd accumulated 0.08% or 8,000 shares. Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corp has invested 0.86% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Parkside Bankshares Trust reported 108 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Inc Lc holds 76,671 shares. Duquesne Family Office Limited Co has invested 2.17% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.33% stake. Asset Management has 13,949 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Buckingham Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Navellier Associate stated it has 10,266 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial Inc has 0.07% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Cordasco Financial Ntwk holds 0.28% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 480 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.24% or 2,238 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 10,280 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 485 were reported by Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd.

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14 million and $608.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 8,353 shares to 238,305 shares, valued at $24.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,563 shares, and has risen its stake in Black Stone Minerals L P.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office has 17 shares. Atria Investments holds 16,592 shares. Sigma Counselors stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). First Hawaiian Savings Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Us Fincl Bank De holds 145,655 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0.03% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Incorporated reported 297,101 shares. Creative Planning has 10,037 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Swiss Bank holds 253,600 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Srs Invest Management Limited Co owns 26,059 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Ltd Llc owns 11 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Group owns 0.06% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 89,900 shares. Moreover, Schroder Investment Management Grp Inc has 0% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Td Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.02% stake.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $318,228 activity.