Align Technology (ALGN) Shareholder Old Dominion Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding; Scharf Investments Lowered Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stake by $34.04 Million; Market Value Rose

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 21.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 324,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.53 million, down from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $111.49. About 1.28M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 169.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 5,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,358 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, up from 3,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $275.41. About 509,835 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has risen 13.72% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 09/05/2018 – 3Shape Files US Patent Infringement Complaint Against Align Technology; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SUES ALIGN TECHNOLOGIES FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens Invisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management Buys 3.4% Position in Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Says Will Oppose and Defend Itself in Proceedings; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q EPS $1.17; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology to Introduce Two New iTero Scanners Featuring Greater Power and Portability; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends Invisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Rev $436.9M

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69 billion and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 28,426 shares to 72,339 shares, valued at $126.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Riverhead Capital Limited stated it has 5,155 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 65 are held by Architects Incorporated. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Co has 22 shares. Whittier Tru holds 170 shares. Pictet Asset stated it has 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). The New York-based Jane Street Group Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Co has invested 0.1% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Highbridge Cap Lc has invested 0.3% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Mackenzie Fin Corporation owns 9,199 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 31,249 shares. 768,846 are held by Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cardinal Cap holds 0.84% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 28,024 shares. Gulf International Savings Bank (Uk) Ltd invested in 58,254 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Gluskin Sheff And Assoc reported 0.21% stake.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82 million for 30.97 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68M and $292.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4,252 shares to 37,493 shares, valued at $9.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American National Co Tx owns 17,210 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.12% or 3,350 shares in its portfolio. Bbr Prns Lc stated it has 0.38% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Eastern Bank reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.07% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 6,100 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 14,378 shares. Moreover, Hightower Advsrs Lc has 0.04% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Partner Invest Management Ltd Partnership owns 1.1% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 3,354 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Com owns 1,102 shares. California Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 131,929 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com reported 0.01% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Arrowstreet Cap LP invested in 0% or 1,900 shares. Moreover, Rock Springs Capital Management Ltd Partnership has 1.15% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 105,000 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

