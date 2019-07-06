Align Technology (ALGN) Shareholder Motley Fool Wealth Management Lifted Its Position by $2.49 Million; State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trimmed Its Micron Technology (MU) Stake by $3.90 Million

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 8,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 204,244 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.07 million, up from 195,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $273.29. About 657,374 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has risen 13.72% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – ALGN REPORTS CHINA FDA OK FOR ITERO ELEMENT INTRAORAL SCANNER; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.06; 01/05/2018 – 3Shape Launches Straight Talk Dental Coalition Seeking to Reinstate Interoperability between TRIOS and Align Technology’s Invis; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element Intraoral Scanner; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens lnvisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO ALLOW IT TO HAVE A RIGHT TO REPURCHASE CO’S SDC FINANCIAL MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS FOR PRICE OF CO’S CURRENT CAPITAL ACCOUNT BALANCE; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces Invisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Rev $436.9M; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q EPS $1.17, EST. 98C

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 95,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.46M, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $39.42. About 17.69 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baozun Inc by 9,882 shares to 77,025 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 780,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nexpoint Residential Tr Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duquesne Family Office Lc accumulated 480,300 shares. Caprock Grp Inc Incorporated owns 11,167 shares. Moreover, Tortoise Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Amalgamated Financial Bank accumulated 0.17% or 165,557 shares. Connable Office Inc holds 0.48% or 60,237 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners, a Nebraska-based fund reported 40,749 shares. Paradigm Advisors Lc reported 91,333 shares. Aldebaran holds 13,500 shares. Bancorporation Of Stockton has 11,193 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. 24,900 were accumulated by Glenview Bancorp Tru Dept. Raymond James And has 625,057 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Holderness Company owns 6,700 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Majedie Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.14% or 46,235 shares. Sunbelt Securities holds 0.18% or 8,780 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd invested in 334,359 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Moody Savings Bank Tru Division has 18,046 shares. Gam Ag stated it has 0.06% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Jane Street Gru Lc has invested 0.06% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Whittier Tru Of Nevada invested in 507 shares. Federated Pa invested in 0.2% or 280,510 shares. 1.21 million are held by Invesco Ltd. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 3,350 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Parkside National Bank & invested in 125 shares. Us Bank & Trust De owns 145,655 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,900 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 1.00 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Management Limited stated it has 34,010 shares. Kornitzer Cap Incorporated Ks reported 123,424 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $318,228 activity.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00M and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 7,144 shares to 19,910 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 35,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,518 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Eur S/C Dividend (DFE).