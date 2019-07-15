Align Technology (ALGN) Shareholder Moody National Bank Trust Division Upped Its Position; Albion Financial Group Increases Position in Paychex (PAYX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 28544.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 17,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,046 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, up from 63 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $283.91. About 524,154 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has risen 13.72% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 09/05/2018 – 3Shape Files US Patent Infringement Complaint Against Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element lntraoral Scanner; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands lnvisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Patients; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – IN APRIL , SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY & PERMANENTLY REQUIRE CO TO CLOSE EXISTING INVISALIGN STORES; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Rev $436.9M; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q Rev $460M-$470M; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology: Plan in Addition to Existing $300 Million Authorization; 25/04/2018 – ALGN REPORTS CHINA FDA OK FOR ITERO ELEMENT INTRAORAL SCANNER; 10/04/2018 – Align Technology Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Paychex Inc. (PAYX) by 31.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 11,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,510 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, up from 35,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Paychex Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $85.72. About 1.75M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 29/05/2018 – Small businesses should focus on trying to pay more in order to attract hard-to-find workers, according to Paychex CEO Martin Mucci; 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Human Resource Services Revenue $393.4M, Up 17%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Adj EPS 63c; 26/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Wendy’s and Paychex; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 02/05/2018 – Paychex Introduces Paychex Promise, an Innovative Solution to Help Growing Businesses; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $318,228 activity.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Foods Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8,584 shares to 31,040 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 116,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Ltd Liability Com has 2,144 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Advisor Prns Ltd stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Artisan Ptnrs Partnership, Wisconsin-based fund reported 213,442 shares. Amp Cap Investors Limited owns 0.06% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 36,654 shares. 633 are held by Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated. Bridgecreek Invest Mgmt holds 0.07% or 1,225 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Assocs Lc holds 0.04% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 138,861 shares. Bbr Prns Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.38% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 10,334 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.05% or 21,000 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc invested in 0.13% or 51,856 shares. Bamco holds 0.42% or 347,505 shares. Bokf Na owns 0.01% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 1,296 shares. Massachusetts Ma owns 80,067 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications invested 0% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 388 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 10,562 shares. Wright Investors Ser reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 59,982 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has invested 0.15% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Twin Tree LP accumulated 22,921 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.08% or 62,172 shares. Delta Asset Management Lc Tn invested in 0.01% or 1,128 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Stephens Ar holds 0.16% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) or 82,468 shares. Benin Management Corporation holds 6,800 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.07% or 16,900 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Cibc World Corp has invested 0.05% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.08% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). First Personal Finance Svcs owns 1,585 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Stock Yards Retail Bank & Tru, a Kentucky-based fund reported 255,218 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $6.43 million activity. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $3.62 million was sold by MUCCI MARTIN. DOODY JOSEPH sold $860,986 worth of stock or 11,489 shares.