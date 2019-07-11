Align Technology (ALGN) Shareholder Melvin Capital Management LP Lowered Stake by $206.25 Million; As Rent (RCII) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Marshall Wace Llp Has Lowered Stake by $19.37 Million

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 82.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 726,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.65 million, down from 876,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $282.89. About 188,296 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has risen 13.72% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Hosts 2018 Investor Day; 01/05/2018 – 3Shape Launches Straight Talk Dental Coalition Seeking to Reinstate Interoperability between TRIOS and Align Technology’s Invis; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management Buys 3.4% Position in Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – QTRLY SHR $1.17; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub (SDC) Dispute; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q EPS $1.17, EST. 98C; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN SAYS SDC SEEKS TO BLOCK INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 23/03/2018 – Align Technology Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – LATEST AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO EXISTING $300 MLN AUTHORIZATION ANNOUNCED IN APRIL 2016; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub Dispute

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Rent (RCII) by 99.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 968,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,692 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35,000, down from 970,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $27.44. About 207,008 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – TERM OF EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL AUTOMATICALLY RENEWS FOR SUCCESSIVE ONE YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Rent-A-Center To ‘CCC+’; Outlook Negative; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REVIEW OF STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SEES CHARGES ABOUT $3M IN 1Q; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER, HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL IN COOPERATION PACT; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center Announces Layoffs, Says Board Reviewing ‘alternatives’ — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 Rent-A-Center Provides Business Updates; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Rev $698M; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY ABOUT 250; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Provides 1Q 2018 Business Updates

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.01% or 23,600 shares. M&T Bank Corporation, New York-based fund reported 12,869 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc reported 1,171 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.08% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Moreover, Navellier And Associate Inc has 0.13% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Bridgecreek Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 1,225 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% or 138,861 shares. 6,082 are owned by Pub Sector Pension Invest Board. Lpl Financial Limited Liability has 9,198 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cibc Markets Corp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Piedmont Invest Advsr has 6,924 shares. Echo Street Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 47,169 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 11,601 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt invested 0.06% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9,000 shares to 540,000 shares, valued at $143.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laureate Education Inc by 825,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.63 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ferrari N V (Call).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $318,228 activity.

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, down 13.08% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.3 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $94.09M for 62.59 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.97% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Inv stated it has 32,625 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 15,098 shares. Morgan Stanley has 693,237 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) reported 310,482 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Commerce Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 80,500 shares. Principal Gru, Iowa-based fund reported 360,026 shares. 1,000 were accumulated by Optimum Advsrs. 12,432 are owned by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. Piedmont Investment Advisors stated it has 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). 1,280 are owned by Jfs Wealth Ltd. Metropolitan Life New York holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 18,897 shares. Northern has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 16,700 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Aperio Lc has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Fund Mngmt Sa reported 170,145 shares.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chemical Fin (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 119,742 shares to 257,998 shares, valued at $10.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgp Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 12,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Idexx Labs (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.27 million for 12.25 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.