Align Technology (ALGN) Shareholder Martin Currie LTD Has Upped Its Position by $780,780; Aew Capital Management LP Cut Its Stake in Empire State Realty Trust Cl A (EQIX) by $2.65 Million as Share Value Rose

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 2,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 55,167 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.10 million, up from 52,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $183.84. About 424,673 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 04/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS INVISALIGN® PRODUCT PORTFOLIO WITH NEW OPTIONS AND GREATER FLEXIBILITY TO TREAT A BROADER RANGE OF PATIENTS; 30/05/2018 – Align Technology CEO Sees Growth in All Markets (Video); 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Align Technology; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands Invisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Pa; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element lntraoral Scanner; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 25/04/2018 – ALIGN SAYS SDC SEEKS TO BLOCK INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q NET REV. $436.9M, EST. $408.3M; 26/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC ALGN.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 2 PCT TO $295; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS THAT SEEK TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY PROHIBIT ALIGN FROM OPENING ANY ADDITIONAL STORES

Aew Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust Cl A (EQIX) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP sold 189,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 3.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.39M, down from 3.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Empire State Realty Trust Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $7.92 during the last trading session, reaching $569.44. About 278,378 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Hldg holds 15,540 shares. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corp has 6,893 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Grandeur Peak Advsrs Llc accumulated 0.09% or 1,725 shares. Sei Invs Commerce holds 0.16% or 97,101 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0.16% or 297,309 shares. Alps Advsr invested in 0.02% or 5,686 shares. Bb&T, North Carolina-based fund reported 558 shares. 758 were accumulated by Tower Rech Limited Liability (Trc). 1,366 were reported by Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc. Cibc Asset Mngmt accumulated 7,135 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al owns 26,200 shares. 112,336 were reported by Artisan Prtnrs Limited Partnership. Franklin reported 0.13% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 0.03% stake.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 695,708 shares to 2.90M shares, valued at $96.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 12,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 729,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Corporate Office Properties (NYSE:OFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ALGN shares while 160 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 67.58 million shares or 6.33% more from 63.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 130 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Minnesota-based Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Blair William Co Il reported 0.29% stake. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.06% or 28,481 shares. Carmignac Gestion has 0% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Cim Ltd Company owns 2,282 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.65% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Franklin Resources reported 158,634 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset As invested in 14,255 shares or 0% of the stock. Nomura Holdg reported 7,098 shares. 83,116 were accumulated by Korea Invest. Telemus Limited Com reported 3,639 shares. Nine Masts holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 146 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability accumulated 4,000 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 137,653 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.21 million activity. Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj bought $206,921 worth of stock or 1,100 shares.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 39,656 shares to 58,495 shares, valued at $13.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 51,827 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,039 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

