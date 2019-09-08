Align Technology (ALGN) Shareholder Martin Currie LTD Has Lifted Its Holding by $3.50 Million as Share Price Declined; Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lifted Its Position in Bristol (BMY) by $1.36 Million as Stock Value Declined

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 28,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 485,048 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14 million, up from 456,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.27. About 7.85 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 26/04/2018 – Lupus Research Alliance and Lupus Therapeutics Collaborate with Bristol-Myers Squibb on a New Lupus Trial; 12/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 4/12/2018, 8:00 PM; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS: FDA ACCEPTS SNDA FOR CABOMETYX; 12/04/2018 – All Eyes on Lung Cancer With New Data From Merck, Bristol-Myers; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA ACCEPTS SUPPLEMENTAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) IN PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 17/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 4/17/2018, 8:00 PM; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 27/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 30.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 12,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 52,307 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.87M, up from 39,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $175.06. About 1.36M shares traded or 2.97% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q EPS $1.17; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element Intraoral Scanner; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Hosts 2018 Investor Day; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces lnvisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management Buys 3.4% Position in Align Technology; 01/05/2018 – 3Shape Launches Straight Talk Dental Coalition Seeking to Reinstate Interoperability between TRIOS and Align Technology’s Invis; 23/03/2018 – Align Technology Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – LATEST AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO EXISTING $300 MLN AUTHORIZATION ANNOUNCED IN APRIL 2016; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces Invisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $236,440 was made by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch Gru Limited Liability Corp reported 11,076 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Natl Bank accumulated 288,935 shares. Boltwood Capital Mgmt accumulated 21,226 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Altavista Wealth Mgmt accumulated 9,658 shares. Sageworth Tru Company accumulated 200 shares. Tennessee-based Livingston Gp Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has invested 0.16% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Pettee Investors Inc accumulated 56,547 shares. Legacy Capital Prtnrs Inc reported 8,032 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 776,745 shares. Moreover, M&R Capital Mgmt has 0.23% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 21,892 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 32,139 shares. Beech Hill Advsrs reported 3.35% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Fcg Advsr Ltd Co has 0.09% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Enterprise Fincl Ser Corp has 0.31% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 30,091 shares.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) by 1,982 shares to 139,172 shares, valued at $27.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,402 shares, and cut its stake in Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 151,633 shares to 218,956 shares, valued at $18.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,765 shares, and cut its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity. Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj also bought $206,921 worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Zwj Investment Counsel owns 1,600 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp reported 1,900 shares stake. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Farmers And Merchants has 33 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natl Pension Ser, Korea-based fund reported 93,613 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Prudential Incorporated reported 67,624 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsr invested in 7,732 shares. Legal & General Gp Plc stated it has 0.08% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Oppenheimer Asset accumulated 11,601 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda invested in 939 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Chevy Chase Tru Inc has 0.08% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 60,700 shares. Cim Limited Liability reported 0.22% stake. Rmb Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.49% or 68,818 shares.

