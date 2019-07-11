Align Technology (ALGN) Shareholder Financial Architects Has Decreased Stake by $426,028 as Valuation Rose; Fireeye (FEYE) Valuation Declined While S Squared Technology Upped by $320,000 Its Stake

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 97.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 1,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 41 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12,000, down from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $282.59. About 558,062 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has risen 13.72% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 26/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC ALGN.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 2 PCT TO $295; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces Invisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 21/04/2018 – DJ Align Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALGN); 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Hosts 2018 Investor Day; 23/03/2018 – Align Technology Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends lnvisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces lnvisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology to Introduce Two New iTero Scanners Featuring Greater Power and Portability; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub (SDC) Dispute

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 212,251 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 192,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.68. About 2.57 million shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 12.08% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 22/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces Pricing of $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Rev $199M-$203M; 28/03/2018 – FIREEYE INC FEYE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $19; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Rev $199.1M; 04/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Kevin Mandia, the CEO of FireEye, about the risks that cryptocurrencies pose to cybersecurity; 21/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Introduces New Email Security Capabilities Driven By Deep Learning; 16/03/2018 – FIREEYE DETAILS SUSPECTED CHINESE HACKS IN BLOOMBERG INTERVIEW; 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Adj EPS $0.00-Adj EPS 4c

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.13 EPS, down 13.08% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.3 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $94.09 million for 62.52 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.97% EPS growth.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) by 8,338 shares to 49,117 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 16,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $318,228 activity.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14 million and $129.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 212,514 shares to 850,854 shares, valued at $4.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rapid7 Inc by 22,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,890 shares, and cut its stake in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE).

