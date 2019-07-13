Align Technology (ALGN) Shareholder Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Lifted Stake; Mak Capital One Has Cut Holding in Agilysys (AGYS) by $60.39 Million as Valuation Rose

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 36.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 1,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,063 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 4,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $283.91. About 474,135 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has risen 13.72% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub (SDC) Dispute; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management Buys 3.4% Position in Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS THAT SEEK TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY PROHIBIT ALIGN FROM OPENING ANY ADDITIONAL STORES; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens Invisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Align Technology; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 09/05/2018 – 3Shape Files US Patent Infringement Complaint Against Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q EPS $1.17, EST. 98C; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – QTRLY SHR $1.17; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element lntraoral Scanner

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 54.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 2.88M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.41 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.99M, down from 5.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $545.79M market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $23.23. About 75,350 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 69.17% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.74% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.75% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 22 insider sales for $9.94 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by SRINIVASAN RAMESH, worth $367,977 on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Strs Ohio has 9,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Com accumulated 67,483 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Archon Mngmt Ltd holds 4.88% or 844,414 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 1,316 shares. Ack Asset Mngmt reported 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Citigroup reported 10,120 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 1,769 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 24,286 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 5,669 shares. Hcsf Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 630,757 shares or 9.41% of its portfolio. Comerica Retail Bank accumulated 0% or 17,520 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $318,228 activity.