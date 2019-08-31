Align Technology (ALGN) Share Value Declined While Autus Asset Management Has Lowered by $1.99 Million Its Holding; Panagora Asset Management Holds Stake in Mastercard (MA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 0.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 2,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 873,010 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205.55 million, up from 870,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.26 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 76.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 7,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 2,215 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $630,000, down from 9,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $183.11. About 1.68M shares traded or 28.99% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – IN APRIL , SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY & PERMANENTLY REQUIRE CO TO CLOSE EXISTING INVISALIGN STORES; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – LATEST AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO EXISTING $300 MLN AUTHORIZATION ANNOUNCED IN APRIL 2016; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Accused of Breach of Noncompete Provisions of Contract; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO ALLOW IT TO HAVE A RIGHT TO REPURCHASE CO’S SDC FINANCIAL MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS FOR PRICE OF CO’S CURRENT CAPITAL ACCOUNT BALANCE; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Net $95.9M; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub (SDC) Dispute; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.06; 23/03/2018 – Align Technology Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Align Technology Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.21 million activity. Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj bought $206,921 worth of stock or 1,100 shares.

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $89.72 million for 40.16 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12. $413,560 worth of stock was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

