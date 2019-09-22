Align Technology (ALGN) Position Upped by Aspiriant Llc; Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Shareholder Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Lowered Its Holding

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 171.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 7,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 12,357 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38M, up from 4,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.90B market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $6.18 during the last trading session, reaching $186.54. About 2.80 million shares traded or 99.64% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 04/04/2018 – Align Technology: Invisalign First Increases Applicability to 70 % of Annual Orthodontic Case Starts Worldwide; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – DISPUTE DOES NOT IMPACT CO’S EXISTING SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH SDC WHICH REMAINS IN PLACE THROUGH 2019; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology to Introduce Two New iTero Scanners Featuring Greater Power and Portability; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub Dispute; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SAYS FILED THE PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT ASSERTING THAT ALIGN TECHNOLOGY’S ITERO ELEMENTS INTRAORAL SCANNER INFRINGES 3SHAPE’S US ‘244 PATENT; 19/04/2018 – Align Technology Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 06/03/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH DALLAS’S APPOINTMENT, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM NINE TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – UPDATED ITS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL REVENUE GROWTH RATE TARGET FROM A RANGE OF 15-25% TO A RANGE OF 20-30%; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub (SDC) Dispute; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN SAYS SDC SEEKS TO BLOCK INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $178.12 million, down from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $117.53. About 1.30 million shares traded or 81.40% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 07/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC – ACQUIRED COOPERATIVE CL ENTERPRISES, A DISTRIBUTOR OF RADIOTHERAPY EQUIPMENT IN TAIWAN; 26/04/2018 – Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz in Brazil Selects Varian Halcyon Cancer Treatment System; 09/04/2018 – Varian Launches Velocity 4.0 Cancer Imaging Software with Selective Internal Radiation Therapy Dosimetry Analysis; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – VARIAN NOTIFIES SIRTEX IT WILL NOT SUBMIT A COUNTERPROPOSAL TO COMPETING BID; 04/05/2018 – Varian Comments on Sirtex Receiving Unsolicited Non-Binding Proposal From CDH Investments; 03/04/2018 – Brainlab Announces Interoperability of ExacTrac and Varian’s Edge® System; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – GERMAN FCO CONFIRMED PROPOSED SCHEME DOES NOT FULFIL CONDITIONS FOR PROHIBITION PURSUANT TO ACT AGAINST RESTRAINTS OF COMPETITION; 18/04/2018 – Varian Wins “Best After-Sales Service Performance Award for Radiotherapy Products” in China; 26/03/2018 – varian medical systems, inc | universal cylinder applicator family, un | K172611 | 03/21/2018 |; 04/05/2018 – Varian Notes Receipt of Competing Bid by Sirtex

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 140,000 shares to 3.17 million shares, valued at $518.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Spotify Technology S.A.

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Varian Expands Cancer Care Solutions Portfolio with Interventional Oncology Acquisitions – PRNewswire” on June 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “New cancer care concept for pets debuting in Sacramento – Sacramento Business Journal” published on August 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Mayo Clinic at the Heart of Healthcare With Rising Number of Innovative Collaborations – PRNewswire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Varian acquires Noona Healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on October 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Varian takes out CyberHeart – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 4.31% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $110.18 million for 24.28 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold VAR shares while 171 reduced holdings.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,626 shares to 104,183 shares, valued at $20.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 14,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,660 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold ALGN shares while 160 reduced holdings.