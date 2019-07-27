Align Technology (ALGN) Market Value Rose While Alliancebernstein LP Lowered Position by $653,200; Villere St Denis J & Co Increases Holding in Wabco Hldgs (WBC)

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp sold 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 120,909 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.38M, down from 123,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $198.84. About 2.95 million shares traded or 165.03% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has risen 13.72% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SUES ALIGN TECHNOLOGIES FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management Buys 3.4% Position in Align Technology; 06/03/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH DALLAS’S APPOINTMENT, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM NINE TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – 3Shape Launches Straight Talk Dental Coalition Seeking to Reinstate Interoperability between TRIOS and Align Technology’s Invis; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology: Invisalign First Increases Applicability to 70 % of Annual Orthodontic Case Starts Worldwide; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands Invisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Pa; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO ALLOW IT TO HAVE A RIGHT TO REPURCHASE CO’S SDC FINANCIAL MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS FOR PRICE OF CO’S CURRENT CAPITAL ACCOUNT BALANCE; 19/04/2018 – Align Technology Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Accused of Breach of Noncompete Provisions of Contract

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 8,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 568,472 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.94M, up from 559,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $132.88. About 346,277 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 1.24% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK, A LEADI; 06/03/2018 – WABCO SIGNS CONTRACT TO EQUIP GIRTEKA LOGISTICS ACROSS EUROPE; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC SAYS HAS APPOINTED ROBERTO FIORONI TO ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) STARTING BY JUNE 6, 2018; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ROBERTO FIORONI TO POSITION OF CFO, COMMENCING NO LATER THAN JUNE 6, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ WABCO Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBC); 14/03/2018 – WABCO Receives Sinotruk 2017 Top Supplier and Quality Awards; 12/04/2018 – WABCO REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH VIEW OUTPERFORMING IN LONG TERM; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745M IN NEW IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502M; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES YR EPS $6.95 TO $7.45, SAW $6.76 TO $7.26; 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To EPS $6.95-EPS $7.45

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 13,639 shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $63.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT) by 9,232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd reported 1.21M shares. Twin Tree Mngmt LP owns 0.02% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 11,958 shares. Shine Advisory Service accumulated 427 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 26,604 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 724 shares in its portfolio. Epoch Investment Prtnrs invested in 0.01% or 10,417 shares. 277 were reported by Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Raymond James And Assocs reported 28,631 shares. Greenleaf Trust owns 0.01% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 1,940 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 310,467 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma owns 0.13% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 35,033 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Group Incorporated Llp has invested 0.02% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.07% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 27,618 shares. Insur Communication Tx reported 0.26% stake. Cwm Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1,195 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $318,228 activity.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 4,480 shares to 1.44 million shares, valued at $103.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 49,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.28M shares, and cut its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU).