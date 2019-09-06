Align Technology (ALGN) Market Value Declined While Moody National Bank Trust Division Has Increased Its Stake; Tiverton Asset Management Has Cut Its Autozone (AZO) Holding by $710,656 as Market Valuation Rose

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 35.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 694 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 1,265 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, down from 1,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $12.25 during the last trading session, reaching $1146.79. About 137,256 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 28544.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 17,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 18,046 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, up from 63 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $175.47. About 1.10 million shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 10/04/2018 – Align Technology Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub (SDC) Dispute; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS THAT SEEK TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY PROHIBIT ALIGN FROM OPENING ANY ADDITIONAL STORES; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens Invisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms Guidance; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends Invisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q EPS $1.17; 26/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC ALGN.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 2 PCT TO $295; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Hosts 2018 Investor Day

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). D E Shaw & Com holds 1,000 shares. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust owns 6,063 shares. Bartlett & Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 1 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 0.01% stake. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Com holds 16,674 shares. The California-based San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) has invested 0.02% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). 1 are owned by Fil Ltd. 17 were reported by Tarbox Family Office. Brinker Inc has invested 0.11% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Aspiriant Limited Liability Co, California-based fund reported 4,548 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance owns 3,923 shares. 11,283 are owned by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Ameriprise holds 0.13% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 1.00 million shares. Dubuque Financial Bank And Trust has 0.02% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 331 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.21 million activity. Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj had bought 1,100 shares worth $206,921.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 56,701 shares to 123,080 shares, valued at $23.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,103 shares, and cut its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communication holds 0.01% or 2,135 shares in its portfolio. Marathon Asset Llp reported 0.69% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Wetherby Asset invested 0.1% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Tealwood Asset Management reported 2,007 shares. Bowling Port Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Pinnacle Finance Prtn Inc reported 0.06% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Intact Mgmt has 300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advisory Alpha reported 4 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.21% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 89,705 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1,545 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited owns 5,858 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Veritable LP reported 890 shares stake. Clark Mgmt has 16,923 shares. Qs Ltd Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 3,794 shares. Group stated it has 8,684 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $517.82 million for 13.19 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.