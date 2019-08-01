Align Technology (ALGN) Holding Held by Moody National Bank Trust Division; Westpac Banking Decreased O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Holding by $504.79 Million as Stock Value Rose

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 1,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 21,767 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 billion, down from 23,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $6.96 during the last trading session, reaching $373.8. About 439,438 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 10/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: O’Reilly Automotive $500m WNG 10Y; IPT +160 Area; 05/03/2018 – Dir O’Reilly-Wooten Gifts 976 Of O’Reilly Automotive Inc; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – GREG JOHNSON PROMOTED TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q Net $304.9M; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q EPS $3.61; 30/05/2018 – SGP:CHRISTINE O’REILLY TO JOIN STOCKLAND BOARD; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly Accusers Urge Judge to Reject Blackout Request on Suit; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Elected to Board, Accepts Executive Vice Chairman Position; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio; 22/04/2018 – DJ O’Reilly Automotive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORLY)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 28544.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 17,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 18,046 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, up from 63 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $201.45. About 1.12 million shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – ALGN SEES 2Q NET REV. $460.0M TO $470.0M, EST. $452.2M; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub Dispute; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Align Technology; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens Invisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – LATEST AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO EXISTING $300 MLN AUTHORIZATION ANNOUNCED IN APRIL 2016; 06/03/2018 – Align Technology to Host Investor Day on May 23, 2018; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q NET REV. $436.9M, EST. $408.3M; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands Invisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Pa; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO ALLOW IT TO HAVE A RIGHT TO REPURCHASE CO’S SDC FINANCIAL MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS FOR PRICE OF CO’S CURRENT CAPITAL ACCOUNT BALANCE

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $35.52 million activity. HENSLEE GREGORY L had sold 50,000 shares worth $18.72 million. Shares for $563,880 were sold by BURCHFIELD JAY D on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 3,615 shares valued at $1.36M was sold by SHAW JEFF M.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $368.12 million for 19.47 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.43% EPS growth.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 12,320 shares to 390,287 shares, valued at $10.28B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 2,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Limited Co holds 954 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.03% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 22,500 shares. Moreover, Pacific Global Inv Management has 0.52% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Rampart Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.37% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Oppenheimer And Com invested in 0.19% or 18,091 shares. Dnb Asset As reported 13,002 shares stake. Van Eck Corp reported 0.01% stake. Madison Invest Inc reported 153,466 shares. Rockland has 1.67% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.55% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability invested in 12,600 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs reported 12,502 shares. Korea-based Natl Pension Ser has invested 0.16% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Corp Dc holds 3,355 shares. Fernwood Management owns 2,040 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 116,666 shares to 59 shares, valued at $5,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 31,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,026 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lockheed Martin Invest Communications stated it has 13,760 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 72,499 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 733 shares or 0% of the stock. Serv Automobile Association has 164,855 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Qs Investors Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.43% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Moody Financial Bank Division invested in 0.14% or 18,046 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 73,533 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 13,878 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 20,975 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.02% or 11,283 shares in its portfolio. Edgewood Mgmt Lc holds 2.01M shares. Tru Of Vermont invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Dubuque Retail Bank Trust invested in 331 shares.

