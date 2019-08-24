Align Technology (ALGN) Holder Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trimmed Holding; Boston Family Office Has Increased Holding in Raytheon (RTN) by $856,674 as Stock Rose

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 63.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 23,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 13,993 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98 million, down from 37,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $175.04. About 1.01 million shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q Rev $460M-$470M; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Align Technology; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management Buys 3.4% Position in Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element lntraoral Scanner; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – UPDATED ITS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL REVENUE GROWTH RATE TARGET FROM A RANGE OF 15-25% TO A RANGE OF 20-30%; 25/04/2018 – ALGN SEES 2Q NET REV. $460.0M TO $470.0M, EST. $452.2M; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens lnvisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – QTRLY SHR $1.17; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Raytheon (RTN) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 4,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 52,477 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, up from 47,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Raytheon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $6.45 during the last trading session, reaching $180.53. About 1.21 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 18%; Had Seen 19%; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Raytheon Partners with Virsec on Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity; 08/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $876 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $9.70 – $9.90; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE MULTI-FUNCTION RECEIVER EXCITER SYSTEM TEST BENCH,A CONTROL SYSTEM & A MODELING, SIMULATION ENVIRONMENT; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The North Carolina-based Franklin Street Advsr Inc Nc has invested 0.07% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Naples Advisors Llc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 8,450 shares. Cannell Peter B & owns 0.33% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 46,955 shares. Icon Advisers has 0.21% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Amalgamated Natl Bank has 43,117 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 63,088 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 3.63 million were accumulated by Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Company. Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd owns 46,140 shares. First American Bank & Trust owns 19,512 shares. Polaris Greystone Group Ltd Co stated it has 0.03% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Stevens First Principles Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Becker Cap Mngmt Inc holds 1.38% or 203,974 shares in its portfolio. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri holds 0.09% or 4,318 shares. Gam Ag holds 2,539 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ftb owns 8,723 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Raytheon (RTN) Secures $105.5M Contract from NATO to Upgrade Germany’s Patriot Integrated Air & Missile Defense System – StreetInsider.com” published on July 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Stock Market Today: Time to Hope for â€˜Turnaround Tuesdayâ€™ – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raytheon to build new facility in Texas – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Air Force to deploy ground-based lasers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $925.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Systems Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 19,775 shares to 57,790 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 10,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,970 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV).

More notable recent Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “SmileDirectClub IPO: What You Need To Know – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTAP, ALGN – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bear of the Day: Align Technology (ALGN) – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,238.54 down -82.96 points – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $91.06 million for 38.39 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aspiriant Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,548 shares. Ashfield Prns Limited Liability Corporation invested 2.82% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated has 14 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt holds 18,789 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Bares Mngmt Inc holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 105,650 shares. Keybank Association Oh owns 0.01% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 3,772 shares. Artemis Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 30,378 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks invested in 0.63% or 123,424 shares. Nomura Holdings accumulated 4,797 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 277 shares or 0% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank reported 84,071 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 3,248 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Riverpark Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.88% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Eqis holds 1,555 shares.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 8,906 shares to 62,760 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 3,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,029 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.