Align Technology (ALGN) Holder Viking Global Investors LP Increased Position; As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Marietta Investment Partners Cut by $1.13 Million Its Stake

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy (FANG) by 23.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 11,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 37,370 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, down from 48,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $96.39. About 1.64M shares traded or 6.00% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 220.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 1.23 million shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The hedge fund held 1.80 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $510.65 million, up from 561,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $172.15. About 1.21M shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub (SDC) Dispute; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN SAYS SDC SEEKS TO BLOCK INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q EPS $1.17; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SAYS FILED THE PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT ASSERTING THAT ALIGN TECHNOLOGY’S ITERO ELEMENTS INTRAORAL SCANNER INFRINGES 3SHAPE’S US ‘244 PATENT; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management Buys 3.4% Position in Align Technology; 06/03/2018 – Align Technology to Host Investor Day on May 23, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.06; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q Rev $460M-$470M; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms 2Q and Fiscal 2018 Guidance

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90 billion and $17.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 401,342 shares to 374,627 shares, valued at $440.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 745,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $314.46M for 12.82 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $317.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,984 shares to 18,960 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 17,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc.

