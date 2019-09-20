Align Technology (ALGN) Holder Srs Investment Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $2.00 Million as Shares Declined; Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Stake in Facebook (FB) Has Increased by $1.85 Million

Srs Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 28.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc bought 7,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The hedge fund held 33,377 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.14M, up from 26,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.29B market cap company. The stock increased 3.48% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $186.63. About 2.34M shares traded or 70.78% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 25/04/2018 – ALGN REPORTS CHINA FDA OK FOR ITERO ELEMENT INTRAORAL SCANNER; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Align Technology; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology: Plan in Addition to Existing $300 Million Authorization; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element lntraoral Scanner; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology to Introduce Two New iTero Scanners Featuring Greater Power and Portability; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms 2Q and Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 25/04/2018 – ALGN SEES 2Q NET REV. $460.0M TO $470.0M, EST. $452.2M

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 152.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 9,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 15,891 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07M, up from 6,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $547.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $189.83. About 15.34M shares traded or 7.98% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – “I think Facebook concealed the truth from us,” Ian Lucas, member of parliament representing the opposition Labour Party, said; 25/04/2018 – FB: NEW: Cambridge whistle blower told House Democrats Tuesday that Steve Bannon directed staff to test messaging in 2014 about Vladmir Putin and Russian expansion in Eastern Europe. – ! $FB; 19/03/2018 – Google courts game developers with expanded services lineup; 10/04/2018 – JUST IN: Facebook launches data abuse bounty program to ask users to help it find companies using unauthorized data; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 04/04/2018 – James Crabtree: Facebook has a problem in Asia beyond privacy issues; 09/04/2018 – Short Sellers Warm to Facebook But Avoid Tech ETFs: Markets Live; 25/04/2018 – Nasdaq 100 Rallies After-Hours on Facebook, Chipmaker Earnings; 21/03/2018 – CTV News: BREAKING Facebook CEO Zuckerberg outlines steps to protect user data; 10/04/2018 – Former exec says Facebook’s not arrogant, even if its actions ‘look a little bit like arrogance’

More notable recent Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Align Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ALGN) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in Store for Align Technology (ALGN) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Align Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ALGN) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 IPOs to Watch For by the End of the Year – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Srs Investment Management Llc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $4.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.20M shares to 5.73 million shares, valued at $199.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 937,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 486,589 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ALGN shares while 160 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 67.58 million shares or 6.33% more from 63.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Lc stated it has 1,195 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 19,278 shares. 10,482 were reported by Norinchukin State Bank The. Westpac accumulated 17,023 shares. The Virginia-based Quantitative Inv Management Llc has invested 0.08% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Qcm Cayman reported 5.05% stake. Baillie Gifford stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Brown Advisory Inc owns 7,297 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Parsec Mngmt Incorporated reported 6,949 shares stake. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc invested in 22 shares or 0% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund owns 1,518 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 2,997 shares or 0% of the stock. Bluestein R H And invested 0.02% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Eastern Bancorp reported 0.07% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.05% or 150,700 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity. 4,995 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares with value of $998,169 were bought by HOGAN JOSEPH M.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp. (NYSE:SYK) by 1,625 shares to 69,633 shares, valued at $14.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) by 47,933 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 374,872 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oxbow Advisors Llc reported 21,239 shares. Grassi Investment Mngmt accumulated 3,000 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Kenmare Partners Limited Liability Corp has invested 15.39% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The California-based Montecito Natl Bank And Trust has invested 0.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Columbus Circle Invsts reported 1.52% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Weitz Mgmt Inc reported 423,500 shares. Chatham Capital Group Inc accumulated 1,225 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Private Advisor Ltd Co holds 109,852 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Tiedemann Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.16% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 16,343 shares. Amarillo Natl Bank reported 1.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 174,700 were accumulated by Ardevora Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership. 50 were reported by Macroview Inv Ltd Liability. The Ohio-based Cleararc Incorporated has invested 2.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moors & Cabot Incorporated invested in 23,875 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd owns 0% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 20 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.