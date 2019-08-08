Align Technology (ALGN) Holder Scott & Selber Cut Holding by $1.53 Million; Korn Ferry (KFY) Holder Paradice Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $2.82 Million

Scott & Selber Inc decreased its stake in Align Technology (ALGN) by 44.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc sold 5,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 6,590 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, down from 11,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Align Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $187.29. About 253,180 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – ALGN REPORTS CHINA FDA OK FOR ITERO ELEMENT INTRAORAL SCANNER; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 26/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC ALGN.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 2 PCT TO $295; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands Invisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Pa; 23/03/2018 – Align Technology Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends lnvisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q EPS $1.17, EST. 98C; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces Invisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – QTRLY SHR $1.17

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Korn Ferry (KFY) by 27.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 64,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.24% . The institutional investor held 167,879 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.52 million, down from 232,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Korn Ferry for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $38.66. About 27,429 shares traded. Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has declined 39.75% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.75% the S&P500. Some Historical KFY News: 15/05/2018 – Kristi Drew Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner and Global Account Leader; 06/03/2018 – KORN/FERRY SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 69C TO 73C, EST. 67C; 20/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27-28; 12/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 09/04/2018 – Lorraine Hack Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner; 22/03/2018 – Korn Ferry’s Michael Hyter Named as One of `The Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America’; 27/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 30/04/2018 – Korn Ferry Futurestep Partners with Vodafone New Zealand to Transform Talent Acquisition; 06/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry 3Q Adj EPS 70c; 06/03/2018 – Korn Ferry Vice Chairman Dennis Carey Co-Authors “TALENT WINS: The New Playbook for Putting People First”

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Corporation reported 806 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 3.74% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). First Personal Svcs invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Victory Cap reported 0.11% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 189,285 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 33,067 are owned by Clough Capital Prns L P. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc reported 87,600 shares. Cypress Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation (Wy) holds 0% or 11 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc has 0.22% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 53,231 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 277 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). 18,492 were reported by Strs Ohio. Bbr Partners Ltd has invested 0.38% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $88.89 million for 41.07 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21 million and $191.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 11,272 shares to 14,572 shares, valued at $973,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $318,228 activity.

Analysts await Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.77 EPS, down 1.28% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.78 per share. KFY’s profit will be $43.46M for 12.55 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Korn Ferry for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold KFY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 48.57 million shares or 0.74% less from 48.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 137,789 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 38,318 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Gotham Asset Limited Liability accumulated 0.06% or 90,232 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Inc Ltd Com holds 0% or 45,250 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Liability invested in 146,836 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase Co has 0% invested in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). 113,998 are held by Sector Pension Board. Hbk Invs LP stated it has 30,200 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Jennison Associate Limited Liability Corp reported 1.15M shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0% or 15,880 shares. Comerica Savings Bank owns 56,233 shares. Ameriprise Financial, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1.29M shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 64,750 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Lc reported 88,610 shares stake.

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02M and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Luxfer Holdings Plc by 523,660 shares to 2.59M shares, valued at $64.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Itt Inc by 31,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.62M shares, and has risen its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA).